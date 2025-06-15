Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

In "Cannon," Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Max Is a Refreshingly Textural Banger

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It may be a milestone year for Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker, which turns 30 years old. However, the brand's Air Max 90 sneaker is also quietly shining, thanks to solid collaborations and great-looking in-line designs.

Next up on the Air Max 90 lineup? Nike presents the classic model in a clean colorway dubbed "Cannon/Metallic Silver."

Shop Nike Air Max 90

For the "Cannon" colorway, Nike updates the model's upper layers, refreshing it with luxe materials like pebbled leather and lace-style underlays.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Elsewhere, it's still the same iconic Air Max 90 sneaker that has been around for the last 30-plus years, complete with its signature Max cushioning that makes it one of the comfiest Air Maxes ever.

It gets better for the latest textural Air Max 90. In addition to the "Cannon" option, Nike looks to offer another "Velvet Brown/Particle Pink" colorway with the same styling and textures.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The "Velvet Brown" colorway is anticipated to drop sometime this summer. But expect the "Cannon" Air Max 90s to greet us with its secretly stylish vibes in the fall season.

Again, it's not even a major birthday year for the Air Max 90. But it certainly feels like it with the release of volcano-themed bangers and equally admirable Patta collabs up for grabs. These textured "Cannon" pairs, too.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeClogposite
$155.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Sold out
NikeM ACG Hiking Short
$65.00
Available in:
Sold out
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. 

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's "Thunderstorm" Air Max Sneaker Brings Severe Heat to the Atmosphere
  • Patta's Nike Air Max 90 Is, Of Course, Wonderfully Wavy (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Secretly Great Air Max Sneaker Is Made for (Tokyo) Giants
  • Nike's "Bred" Air Max Is Two Greats, One Sneaker
  • Nike's Insanely Fire "Volcano" Air Max Sneaker Finally Erupts
What To Read Next
  • The Lust for Martine Rose SS26
  • Martine Rose Made Nike's Craziest Shox Hybrid. Now, It's Back
  • The World’s Oldest Dive Watch Is Prettiest When Pink
  • Carmelo Anthony Knows the Raw Beauty of Stone Island (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Curious Return of a Tumblr-Era Streetwear Staple
  • A Forgotten Flat adidas Sneaker Masterpiece Made Quietly Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now