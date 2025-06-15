In "Cannon," Nike's Ultra-Classic Air Max Is a Refreshingly Textural Banger

It may be a milestone year for Nike's Air Max 95 sneaker, which turns 30 years old. However, the brand's Air Max 90 sneaker is also quietly shining, thanks to solid collaborations and great-looking in-line designs.

Next up on the Air Max 90 lineup? Nike presents the classic model in a clean colorway dubbed "Cannon/Metallic Silver."

For the "Cannon" colorway, Nike updates the model's upper layers, refreshing it with luxe materials like pebbled leather and lace-style underlays.

Elsewhere, it's still the same iconic Air Max 90 sneaker that has been around for the last 30-plus years, complete with its signature Max cushioning that makes it one of the comfiest Air Maxes ever.

It gets better for the latest textural Air Max 90. In addition to the "Cannon" option, Nike looks to offer another "Velvet Brown/Particle Pink" colorway with the same styling and textures.

The "Velvet Brown" colorway is anticipated to drop sometime this summer. But expect the "Cannon" Air Max 90s to greet us with its secretly stylish vibes in the fall season.

Again, it's not even a major birthday year for the Air Max 90. But it certainly feels like it with the release of volcano-themed bangers and equally admirable Patta collabs up for grabs. These textured "Cannon" pairs, too.

