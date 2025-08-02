Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

There are two things you can almost always count on with Nike's Air Max 90: comfort and great colorways. The latest version keeps up the tradition but adds a premium make to the trusty mix.

The new "Pale Ivory" Air Max 90 arrives with high-quality leather and smooth suede-like touches across the upper.

Shop Nike Air Max 90 "Pale Ivory"

What's more, the shoe is splashed with a seriously satisfying cream-white and navy blue color scheme, creating one of the cleanest, premium Air Max 90s in a while.

The "Pale Ivory" colorway is also very "Rare Air"-coded. However, the latest Air Max is not part of the collection of "imperfect" Nike sneakers. Instead, it just closely follows the Rare Air color scheme, which is black, white, and blue with red splashes.

But either way, the newest Air Max 90 is still a rare beauty in our eyes.

It joins several other recent nice-looking Air Max 90s, like the minty-fresh "Cannon" iterations, the clever "Thunderstorm" versions, and those impressive pairs for the Tokyo Giants.

But for those interested in the new "Pale Ivory" colorway, that particular Air Max sneaker is now available on Nike's website for $145.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
