How to Make an Iconic Nike Air Max Better? Go Premium

There are two things you can almost always count on with Nike's Air Max 90: comfort and great colorways. The latest version keeps up the tradition but adds a premium make to the trusty mix.

The new "Pale Ivory" Air Max 90 arrives with high-quality leather and smooth suede-like touches across the upper.

What's more, the shoe is splashed with a seriously satisfying cream-white and navy blue color scheme, creating one of the cleanest, premium Air Max 90s in a while.

The "Pale Ivory" colorway is also very "Rare Air"-coded. However, the latest Air Max is not part of the collection of "imperfect" Nike sneakers. Instead, it just closely follows the Rare Air color scheme, which is black, white, and blue with red splashes.

Nike

But either way, the newest Air Max 90 is still a rare beauty in our eyes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It joins several other recent nice-looking Air Max 90s, like the minty-fresh "Cannon" iterations, the clever "Thunderstorm" versions, and those impressive pairs for the Tokyo Giants.

But for those interested in the new "Pale Ivory" colorway, that particular Air Max sneaker is now available on Nike's website for $145.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty