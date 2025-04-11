Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Air Max-Obsessed Liverpool Wears It On Its Sleeve

Written by Maximilian Migowski in Sneakers
Liverpool FC
1 / 3

This year, the Nike Air Max 95 gets to celebrate its Dirty 30, so the Happy Birthdays are in order.

As part of the festivities, the sportswear conglomerate is dedicating a limited-edition shoe to Liverpool FC, a football team based in a city that's Air Max 95-obsessed.

Shop Nike Air Max 95

The specially cushioned Air Max 95 holds a special place in UK sneaker culture, Liverpool especially, where it's affectionately known as the "110" due to its original £110 price tag. Quite a sum when the shoe was released in the 1990s, making owning a pair something of a status symbol, so the nickname “110s” stuck.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's near-sentimental Liverpool FC merch sees the sneaker decked out with a black mesh base and gradient suede panels that transition from darker to lighter grays.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

The shoe is finished with red detailing, Liverpool's signature color, alongside its club crest and its slogan “You’ll Never Walk Alone” printed on the insole.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

To accompany the shoe, there's also a sleek black bomber jacket, tracksuit pants, and a creamy, kit-like long-sleeve, all of which abide by the LFC color scheme. It's all available to shop now from Liverpool's online store.

Marking the conclusion of the current Premier League leaders' partnership with the American activewear label (Liverpool's kit will be made by rival brand adidas next season), this collection is a parting gift that really underscores the good in goodbye.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although, from here on in, Liverpool fans have limited-edition adidas terrace sneakers to look forward to.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
    • Sneakers
  • From adidas to ASICS, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • From New Balance to Nike, Browse This Week’s Best Sneaker Releases
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s Techy Air Max Mule Is the Craze-iest
    • Sneakers
  • Nike’s $450 Swarovski Air Max Is Its Flashiest Air Max
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • UGG and Reese Cooper Take Reinvention Into Uncharted Territory
    • Style
    • sponsored
  • Andrew Reynolds Is Still The Boss
    • Style
  • How to Make an Old Shoe New? Rip. Tear. Redefine
    • Sneakers
  • A$AP Rocky's Ray-Bans Are Gold-Plated & Blacked-Out
    • Style
  • Your Favorite Tastemaker's Favorite Japanese Outdoor Gear
    • Style
  • L'Artisan Parfumeur Teach Us The Art of Play
    • Lifestyle
    • sponsored
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now