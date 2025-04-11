Air Max-Obsessed Liverpool Wears It On Its Sleeve

This year, the Nike Air Max 95 gets to celebrate its Dirty 30, so the Happy Birthdays are in order.

As part of the festivities, the sportswear conglomerate is dedicating a limited-edition shoe to Liverpool FC, a football team based in a city that's Air Max 95-obsessed.

The specially cushioned Air Max 95 holds a special place in UK sneaker culture, Liverpool especially, where it's affectionately known as the "110" due to its original £110 price tag. Quite a sum when the shoe was released in the 1990s, making owning a pair something of a status symbol, so the nickname “110s” stuck.

Nike's near-sentimental Liverpool FC merch sees the sneaker decked out with a black mesh base and gradient suede panels that transition from darker to lighter grays.

The shoe is finished with red detailing, Liverpool's signature color, alongside its club crest and its slogan “You’ll Never Walk Alone” printed on the insole.

To accompany the shoe, there's also a sleek black bomber jacket, tracksuit pants, and a creamy, kit-like long-sleeve, all of which abide by the LFC color scheme. It's all available to shop now from Liverpool's online store.

Marking the conclusion of the current Premier League leaders' partnership with the American activewear label (Liverpool's kit will be made by rival brand adidas next season), this collection is a parting gift that really underscores the good in goodbye.

Although, from here on in, Liverpool fans have limited-edition adidas terrace sneakers to look forward to.