Every Football Club Suddenly Has Its Own Wildly Stylish adidas Sneaker

It’s a great time to support a football team with strong links to adidas. The German sportswear giant has rolled out a series of limited-edition fuzzy suede Gazelle sneakers for some of Europe’s biggest teams.

Arsenal, Manchester United, Juventus, and Real Madrid are all part of the adidas Terrace Icons collection, each getting an exclusive sneaker in their respective club’s colors.

For the two English sides, Arsenal and Manchester United, that means creamy-hued bases with contrasting red adidas stripes. Meanwhile, Madrid’s sneakers are mostly purple (matching that brilliant Y-3 jersey it released last year) and Juventus’s sneakers are navy blue.

Each pair has the team’s name on the side, a club emblem at the heel, and that signature gum brown Gazelle sole unit.

The Gazelle is already a sneaker model with strong links to football culture (especially amongst the subset of adidas-loving fans known as football casuals). And this Terrace Icons collection will only increase the number of Gazelles being worn come matchday.

For those looking to truly support their team from head to toe, all four sneakers are available now from adidas, retailing for $110. Plus, they come with a vintage-inspired clothing collection in matching colors.

At a time when football teams are releasing four kits per season, there’s no shortage of football memorabilia to go around. However, sneakers make for a great piece of fan-wear: a football jersey becomes outdated after the season ends, but suede Gazelle sneakers? They’re timeless.