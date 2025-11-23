Nike Saves Its Wildly Woven Air Max Sneaker for Golf's Craziest Party

Nike's insanely textural Air Max 95 sneaker? It's for golfers.

Really, anyone can rock them as long as they're okay with grippy, course-ready soles and a wildly woven design.

Indeed, the new Air Max 95 Golf sneaker presents a super unique look, weaving together breezy mesh, fuzzy suede, and crisp canvas for an intertwined upper.

The plush sneaker also features some unexpected ornate patterns on the leather heel tab and tongue. And the entire thing is realized in these nice cream-white and brown shades, plush bright green splashes.

Oh, the Air Max 95 sneaker also comes with dressy branded tassels, a classic detail seen on other golf shoes.

Nike

This particular Air Max 95 was designed for the Waste Management Open, a PGA Tour event that is more like a wild party with golfing and zero-waste at the center.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

A Google Image search brought results with shirtless dudes and cup bottoms up to the sky. Hey, it's all for a good cause.

We've seen some pretty adventurous Air Max 95s during the model's anniversary year, including zippered pairs and even scary leather versions swarmed with flies. But with the latest, Nike basically saved its wildest Air Max 95 for one of the PGA's craziest events. Makes sense.

The woven Air Max 95 Golf sneaker is expected to drop on Nike's website in 2026, likely around the time of the next Waste Management Open, which usually occurs in February.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty