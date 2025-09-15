Nike's Beautiful, Woody Air Max Literally Goes Against the Grain

Nike has released several solid Air Max 95s this year in tandem with the model's 30th anniversary celebrations. And the latest pair goes entirely against the grain, in a good way, of course.

Jay Chou's PHANTACI fashion brand and Nike have an Air Max 95 like no other on their hands. The collaborative pair features these nice wood grain patterns, which appear on the Air-cushioned soles and the signature layered upper.

The sneaker also features these nice leather and mesh details, and its all wrapped in pleasing brown shades.

Moreover, PHANTACI's Nike Air Maxes are literally strapped in with rope details locking the shoe in place for the ride. It has a similar vibe to those Air Max Plus Utility shoes, essentially another adventurous take on Tuned Air.

Nike

Again, it's another great-looking Air Max 95 for this year's impressive collection, which includes raw denim Levi's pairs, a luxe A Ma Maniére collab, and even Batman-themed versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Interestingly, there may be more woody Air Maxes to come.

When Chou first revealed his upcoming Air Max 95 collab in August, his pairs featured a "Jay Chou" nameplate on the tongue. The latest has a shiny gold "Air Max" badge.

The Air Maxes from the teaser had the exact mesh details and straps, but the tongue was a different color, which could mean....there are two PHANTACI x Nike Air Max 95s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Details surrounding the collab are still being kept under wraps. However, with the official images finally here, we can expect to hear more details, such as release information, soon.

Hopefully. Knock on wood.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty