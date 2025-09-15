Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Beautiful, Woody Air Max Literally Goes Against the Grain

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike has released several solid Air Max 95s this year in tandem with the model's 30th anniversary celebrations. And the latest pair goes entirely against the grain, in a good way, of course.

Jay Chou's PHANTACI fashion brand and Nike have an Air Max 95 like no other on their hands. The collaborative pair features these nice wood grain patterns, which appear on the Air-cushioned soles and the signature layered upper.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The sneaker also features these nice leather and mesh details, and its all wrapped in pleasing brown shades.

Moreover, PHANTACI's Nike Air Maxes are literally strapped in with rope details locking the shoe in place for the ride. It has a similar vibe to those Air Max Plus Utility shoes, essentially another adventurous take on Tuned Air.

Again, it's another great-looking Air Max 95 for this year's impressive collection, which includes raw denim Levi's pairs, a luxe A Ma Maniére collab, and even Batman-themed versions.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Interestingly, there may be more woody Air Maxes to come.

When Chou first revealed his upcoming Air Max 95 collab in August, his pairs featured a "Jay Chou" nameplate on the tongue. The latest has a shiny gold "Air Max" badge.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

The Air Maxes from the teaser had the exact mesh details and straps, but the tongue was a different color, which could mean....there are two PHANTACI x Nike Air Max 95s.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Details surrounding the collab are still being kept under wraps. However, with the official images finally here, we can expect to hear more details, such as release information, soon.

Hopefully. Knock on wood.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • There's No Stealing This Brilliant Air Max Sneaker’s Thunder
  • An Exceptionally Clean Nike Air Max for Gotham's Caped Crusader
  • Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet
  • A Ma Maniére’s Leather Air Max Is as Luxe as It Looks
  • A Classic Nike Air Max, as You’ve Never Seen It Before
What To Read Next
  • Sportswear for Intellectuals (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Beautiful, Woody Air Max Literally Goes Against the Grain
  • Liim Lasalle Is What Happens When a Harlem Kid Writes Love Songs
  • Eckhaus Latta Is Too Sexy for Its Shirt
  • The Best adidas Gazelles to Add to Your Rotation
  • The Most Handsome Normcore Sneaker in Nike's Armory
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now