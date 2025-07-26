A Gorgeous Slip-on Air Max Sneaker for a Beautiful French City

Marseille, France's oldest city, is getting a Nike Air Max sneaker in its honor. Again.

This time, Nike has designed an incredibly clean Air Max Craze sneaker, aptly named "Marseille."

We've seen nice all-white Air Max Craze sneakers, as well as crisp blue versions of the (basically) slip-on shoe. But the new "Marseille" sneake does both better, French-style.

The Air Max Craze "Marseille" follows a predominantly cream-white color scheme, accented by icy blue hints, colors inspired by the city's Coat of Arms. It's also the colors of the French football club, Olympique de Marseille.

But even beyond the satisfying color scheme, the "Marseille" colorway is perhaps the nicest Air Max Craze sneaker yet. It features a cool, upgraded upper, complete with an extra-breezy underlay and a see-through overlay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The striped insoles reveal more than just a stylish design. It confirms these Nike shoes won't be an easy cop. Only 1,013 pairs of the Air Max Craze "Marseille" exist, according to the numbering on the inside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Like the "Marseille" Air Max Plus sneakers from 2023, the slip-on Nike Air Max sneakers are anticipated to release exclusively in Europe.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty