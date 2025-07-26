Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Gorgeous Slip-on Air Max Sneaker for a Beautiful French City

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Marseille, France's oldest city, is getting a Nike Air Max sneaker in its honor. Again.

This time, Nike has designed an incredibly clean Air Max Craze sneaker, aptly named "Marseille."

We've seen nice all-white Air Max Craze sneakers, as well as crisp blue versions of the (basically) slip-on shoe. But the new "Marseille" sneake does both better, French-style.

The Air Max Craze "Marseille" follows a predominantly cream-white color scheme, accented by icy blue hints, colors inspired by the city's Coat of Arms. It's also the colors of the French football club, Olympique de Marseille.

But even beyond the satisfying color scheme, the "Marseille" colorway is perhaps the nicest Air Max Craze sneaker yet. It features a cool, upgraded upper, complete with an extra-breezy underlay and a see-through overlay.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The striped insoles reveal more than just a stylish design. It confirms these Nike shoes won't be an easy cop. Only 1,013 pairs of the Air Max Craze "Marseille" exist, according to the numbering on the inside.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Like the "Marseille" Air Max Plus sneakers from 2023, the slip-on Nike Air Max sneakers are anticipated to release exclusively in Europe.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
