Nike's 2024 Air Max Day Sneaker Is Bright AF

March

March is finally here, which means longer days, the spring season, and Nike's Air Max Day are just around the corner. Nike's annual holiday is already piling up with Air Max releases, including its brand-new Air Max DN sneaker. Now, an Air Max 1 '86 shoe appears to be up for grabs, as casually revealed by LeBron James.

After sporting A Ma Maniére's Jordan 5 shoes before their release, LeBron James wore the unreleased Air Max Day 2024's Nike Air Max 1 '86 sneaker before the Lakers and Wizards game on Thursday night.

Closer looks at the 2024 Nike Air Max Day sneaker surfaced after LeBron's preview, providing the best looks yet at the vibrant "Royal" colorway.

Blue and white colors cover the Nike Air Max 1's upper, while a bright neon green decorates the sole. True to the revived design, the Air Max 1 '86 is again complete with that huge Air heel, a.k.a. the "Big Bubble" look.

The latest Air Max 1 sneaker follows in the footsteps of the 2014 Air Max 1 "Air Max Day," which also boasted an eye-catching neon-colored sole.

It makes sense to bring back the design that kicked off Air Max Day a decade ago. 2024 marks the Nike holiday's 10th anniversary, by the way.

Like the 2014 iteration, the newest Air Max 1 boasts Nike Air branding on the heel. At the same time, a "3.26" gets stamped on the tongue, referencing Air Max Day, which falls on March 26 yearly.

Nike has yet to confirm these particular Air Maxes for 2024 Air Max Day. However, the newest Air Max 1 '86 "Royal" sneakers are expected to drop on — you guessed it – March 26 (again, Air Max Day).

So far, we have the Nike Air Max DN and the "Royal" Air Max 1 on the Nike Air Max Day lineup. We're still days away from the Swoosh-focused holiday, but I can't help but wonder what else Nike has up its sleeves for the special day celebrating all things Air Max.

Image on Highsnobiety
