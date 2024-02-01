Nike’s Newest Air Max Is the Future (EXCLUSIVE)

Nike’s latest Air Max Dn is a beginning of a new generation for the Swoosh's hyped sneaker series that first launched way back in 1987.

The new-look Air Max Dn, which stands for “Dynamic Air”, isn’t simply a slightly tinkered version of previous popular Air Max styles, but instead an entirely new silhouette that builds and expands on everything Nike has learned from its Air Max journey so far.

“As we looked to develop a new Air Max for this generation, we sought to reimagine the Air experience and what it feels like to walk on Air,” Kathy Gomez, Nike’s VP NXT Footwear, told Highsnobiety.

“Our innovation, design, engineering, and research teams were fixated on creating a shoe with an incomparable look and feel, a platform for self-expression. The result is the development of Dynamic Air and the Air Max Dn.”

The Nike Air Max Dn isn’t just different to previous Air Max sneakers aesthetically, its entire construction has undergone an overhaul too.

Take the Dynamic Air innovation itself, for instance, which is realized as a four-tubed Air unit designed for optimal comfort.

The dual-pressure air unit consists of pressurized chambers specifically tuned with higher pressure in the back two tubes (15 psi) and lower pressure in the front two tubes (5 psi).

“Dynamic Air raises our benchmark for what Air feels like,” continues Gomez. “We’re using every tool at our disposal and every bit of our expertise to create new sensations with Air, while doing it more precisely.

“We also synthesized a unique blend of fresh materials, colors, and design cues to create this brand-new silhouette to reflect the next generation’s diverse style, while also meeting their everyday expectations and needs.”

Gomez describes the Nike Air Max Dn — which officially lands on March 26 as part of Air Max Week 2024 — as “the beginning of the future of Air” but also something that the Nike team will be “consistently fine-tuning.”

At its core, the Nike Air Max Dn is a 2024 sneaker that disrupts and reimagines the future of Nike Air in its entirety. The sneaker isn’t simply a new style for new style’s sake, but a shoe that’s intended to reinvent and reinvigorate the world of Air.

“Ultimately, being disruptive enables you to create a new conversation,” adds Reggie Hunter, Product Director for Nike Lifestyle Footwear.

“Being disruptive opens the door for curiosity. If a generation of people who love Air Max are shocked by the Dn, we know we’re doing something right.

“The reason we made Dn is less about appealing to a specific demographic and more about designing a shoe that people want to pick up, interact with it, learn about it and wear. And wear. And wear.”