Sign up to never miss a drop
Highsnobiety

Nike’s Newest Air Max Is the Future (EXCLUSIVE)

in SneakersWords By Tayler Willson

Nike’s latest Air Max Dn is a beginning of a new generation for the Swoosh's hyped sneaker series that first launched way back in 1987.

The new-look Air Max Dn, which stands for “Dynamic Air”, isn’t simply a slightly tinkered version of previous popular Air Max styles, but instead an entirely new silhouette that builds and expands on everything Nike has learned from its Air Max journey so far.

“As we looked to develop a new Air Max for this generation, we sought to reimagine the Air experience and what it feels like to walk on Air,” Kathy Gomez, Nike’s VP NXT Footwear, told Highsnobiety.

“Our innovation, design, engineering, and research teams were fixated on creating a shoe with an incomparable look and feel, a platform for self-expression. The result is the development of Dynamic Air and the Air Max Dn.”

1 / 7
Nike

The Nike Air Max Dn isn’t just different to previous Air Max sneakers aesthetically, its entire construction has undergone an overhaul too.

Take the Dynamic Air innovation itself, for instance, which is realized as a four-tubed Air unit designed for optimal comfort.

The dual-pressure air unit consists of pressurized chambers specifically tuned with higher pressure in the back two tubes (15 psi) and lower pressure in the front two tubes (5 psi).

“Dynamic Air raises our benchmark for what Air feels like,” continues Gomez. “We’re using every tool at our disposal and every bit of our expertise to create new sensations with Air, while doing it more precisely.

“We also synthesized a unique blend of fresh materials, colors, and design cues to create this brand-new silhouette to reflect the next generation’s diverse style, while also meeting their everyday expectations and needs.”

1 / 3
Nike

Gomez describes the Nike Air Max Dn — which officially lands on March 26 as part of Air Max Week 2024 — as “the beginning of the future of Air” but also something that the Nike team will be “consistently fine-tuning.”

At its core, the Nike Air Max Dn is a 2024 sneaker that disrupts and reimagines the future of Nike Air in its entirety. The sneaker isn’t simply a new style for new style’s sake, but a shoe that’s intended to reinvent and reinvigorate the world of Air

“Ultimately, being disruptive enables you to create a new conversation,” adds Reggie Hunter, Product Director for Nike Lifestyle Footwear.

“Being disruptive opens the door for curiosity. If a generation of people who love Air Max are shocked by the Dn, we know we’re doing something right.

“The reason we made Dn is less about appealing to a specific demographic and more about designing a shoe that people want to pick up, interact with it, learn about it and wear. And wear. And wear.”

Shop our favorite products

Image on Highsnobiety
ML610TML
New Balance
$145
Image on Highsnobiety
Ayreen
Port Tanger
$310
Image on Highsnobiety
Acid Wash Jumper
Acne Studios
$540
We Recommend
  • Nike Sneakers
    The 26 Best Sneaker Brands to Turn to When in Doubt — a Complete List
    • Sneakers
  • nocta nike air zoom drive
    Drake & NOCTA Are Reviving the Nike Air Zoom Drive
    • Sneakers
  • how to lace shoes Lacing sneakers
    Watch Our Step-by-Step Guide to Lacing Your Sneakers Properly
    • Style
  • Image on Highsnobiety
    A-COLD-WALL*'s Air Max Plus Three-Pack Is Maximum Minimalism
    • Sneakers
  • nike x AMBUSH
    Nike x AMBUSH's Air Adjust Force Is Half Price Here
    • Sneakers
  • Image on Highsnobiety
What To Read Next
  • A.P.C. Beauty Products Collection
    A.P.C. Launches Beauty Line Inspired By... Nietzsche?
    • Beauty
  • Nike's Air Max Dn is the beginning of the future of Air technology.
    Nike’s Newest Air Max Is the Future (EXCLUSIVE)
    • Sneakers
  • OMEGA x MoonSwatch
    Suddenly, Every Moonswatch Is Back on the Market
    • Watches
  • j-balvin
    We’re in Our J Balvin Era
    • Culture
  • crocs toy story
    Crocs Is Going To Infinity & Beyond
    • Sneakers
  • A model wears a Louis Vuitton menswear Carhartt-inspired jacket
    Carhartt Is the New Luxury
    • Style
Discover & Shop what's next with our brand new App
*If you submitted your e-mail address and placed an order, we may use your e-mail address to inform you regularly about similar products without prior explicit consent. You can object to the use of your e-mail address for this purpose at any time without incurring any costs other than the transmission costs according to the basic tariffs. Each newsletter contains an unsubscribe link. Alternatively, you can object to receiving the newsletter at any time by sending an e-mail to info@highsnobiety.com

Web Accessibility Statement

Titel Media GmbH (Highsnobiety), is committed to facilitating and improving the accessibility and usability of its Website, www.highsnobiety.com. Titel Media GmbH strives to ensure that its Website services and content are accessible to persons with disabilities including users of screen reader technology. To accomplish this, Titel Media GmbH tests, remediates and maintains the Website in-line with the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG), which also bring the Website into conformance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

Disclaimer

Please be aware that our efforts to maintain accessibility and usability are ongoing. While we strive to make the Website as accessible as possible some issues can be encountered by different assistive technology as the range of assistive technology is wide and varied.

Contact Us

If, at any time, you have specific questions or concerns about the accessibility of any particular webpage on this Website, please contact us at accessibility@highsnobiety.com, +49 (0)30 235 908 500. If you do encounter an accessibility issue, please be sure to specify the web page and nature of the issue in your email and/or phone call, and we will make all reasonable efforts to make that page or the information contained therein accessible for you.

© Titel Media GmbH 2024