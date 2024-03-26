Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike Air Max Day? More Like, Happy Nike Air Max Dn Day!

Morgan Smith

If you see more Nike Air Max sneakers on your social media feeds than usual, it's because today is Nike's annual Air Max Day. Throughout the day, expect to see more fan-made #SOTD (sneaker of the day) posts as well as Nike Air Max releases from the Swoosh itself. Lots of Air Max Dn sneakers, in particular.

For Nike Air Max Day 2024, Nike finally dropped its new Air Max Dn sneakers, whose bubbly soles are boosted with its new Dynamic Air technology. Released on March 26 (Nike Air Max Day), the latest Air max sneaker received a pretty generous rollout in not just one colorway but several color options for fans to choose from.

As we speak, Nike offers up the Nike Air Max Day in various schemes, ranging from stealthy numbers like the "Black/Dark Smoke Grey" to brighter takes like "Volt. The sneakers are also presented in sizes for the whole family to enjoy (well, up to the big kids, at least).

Other Nike Air Max sneakers (and even genius accessories) also dropped on Nike Air Max Day. But the Nike Air Max Dn sneaker is undoubtedly the main star (it's the only shoe loaded on Nike's SNKRS app calendar for March 26).

Before we blew noisemakers celebrating 2023's end, sneaker leakers teased first looks at Nike's newest Air Max sneaker, who carried a thick emphasized sole pumped with what later be unveiled as Dynamic Air.

2024 arrives, and Nike officially confirms its newest Nike Air Max Dn sneaker, described as "the beginning of the future of Air."

"As we looked to develop a new Air Max for this generation, we sought to reimagine the Air experience and what it feels like to walk on Air," Kathy Gomez, Nike's VP NXT Footwear, told us at the time of the grand reveal.

Streetwear behemoth Supreme already got its hands on the Air Max Dn sneaker in February, marking the model's first collaboration (there are probably more to come). Now, the Air Max Dn sneaker is getting a big and proper rollout for its official debut.

As a result, Nike Air Max Day is looking more like Air Max Dn Day. Either way, happy holidays, Air lovers!

