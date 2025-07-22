In Tiger Camo, Nike's High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Is a Hidden Heater

Not even camouflage can hide Nike's Air Max DN8, the brand's latest, greatest, and techiest Air Max model to date. Not that it should be hidden, a camo sneaker this good deserves to be seen.

Specifically, tiger camo prints take center stage on the latest Air Max DN8, covering the shoe's tongue and engineered mesh uppers. It's yet another nice patterned version of the all-new Air Max sneaker.

Debuting on Air Max Day (naturally), the Air Max DN8, essentially a sequel to the Air Max DN, has launched in several standard colorways, including bold "Hyper Pink" and a classic all-black option. But its patterned designs continue to be top-tier treats for the feet.

Nike has previously wrapped the Air Max DN8 in snakeskin patterns and pixelated camo designs. But the tiger camo takes the concept to another level, a wild one (but in the best way possible, of course).

For the fans looking to add the "Tiger Camo" versions to the rotation, the new Air Max DN8 sneakers are expected to drop sometime during the fall season on Nike's website.

