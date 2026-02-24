Nike’s Hottest Air Max Sneaker Enters a CdG Flow State

For its next trick, the Nike Air Max Fire sneaker will do its best COMME des GARÇONS impression.

A new version of the Air Max model has surfaced, featuring a crisp all-white design with black branding on the insoles. It feels straight from a CdG x Nike collection (but again, it's not part of the longtime collaboration).

The luxury label has designed several Nike sneakers over the years, often transforming them into these luxe, minimalist sneakers sought after by sneakerheads and fashion folk alike.

The collaborative sneakers often come in classic black-and-white colorways (with the occasional pink sneaker in the mix), feature contrast logos, and include high-end touches.

CdG has worked on several Nike Air Max models, including the zip-tastic Air Max Sunder, Air Max 2.5 TL, and the Air Max 97. But it hasn't gotten its hands on the affordable Air Max Fire....yet.

But Air lovers can dream, can't they?

In the meantime, the newest Air Max Fire gets close enough with its classy looks. And it's now available on Nike's website for a smooth $105.

