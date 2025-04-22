Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Next Air Max Sneaker Is Already Flames

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's got a new Air Max sneaker, and it's already claiming the crown as the next "fire" Swoosh shoe. Its name, you may ask? The Air Max Fire, of course.

The latest Nike Air Max sneaker is pretty flames in the sense of it borrowing inspiration from some of Nike's hottest Air Max sneakers. Specifically, the shoe's wavy upper design calls back to Nike's Zoom 2K and, even further back, the Air Max Tailwind 1 sneakers (the Air Max TW is basically its rebirth).

Shop Nike Air Max
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

If I'm being completely honest, the Air Max Fire could easily pass for Drake's next NOCTA x Nike Hot Step shoe, designed with a similar chunky "dad shoe" shape to the other sneakers in the musician's collaborative series.

Air Max Fire as the Hot Step 3? I see the vision.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

The Nike Air Max Fire is also sort of reminiscent of the Air Max DN, build-wise. But this newbie isn't exactly pumped up on Nike's latest and greatest Dynamic Air technology. Instead, the Fire model features the regular albeit classic Nike Air in its soles, it seems.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this YouTube video.
Subscribe to Highsnobiety on YouTube

One can never go wrong with some OG Air.

Nike has naturally prepared some, if I may, fire colorways for its new self-proclaimed "heater" Air Max sneaker. So far, the model is expected to release in classic tonal black and white options as well as the fiery Black/Team Orange pairs pictured above.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

And just recently, the Nike shoes surfaced in a "Light Bone" colorway, offering a pleasing mix of beige, white, and green pops for its debut lineup.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Regarding the release timing, the new Nike Air Max Fire is expected to land during the warmer seasons for the shockingly affordable price of $100 (before the tax and shipping fees kick in).

It's not every day that we get a brand-spanking-new Nike sneaker for less. However, as newer models like the V5 RNR and Pacific arrive with reasonable price tags, it's safe to say that the sportswear label wants to make it a more regular thing. And I'm not mad at that.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus

This item is temporarily unavailable in your region due to US tariffs impact.

Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.538
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
    • Sneakers
  • An Iconic Nike Air Max Sneaker Goes Swoosh-Free
    • Sneakers
  • This Nike Air Max Is Bigger Than Its Beautifully Stealthy Colorway
    • Sneakers
  • A London-Based Music Label Is Behind This Texturally Stunning Nike Air Max
    • Sneakers
  • Nike's Insanely Fire "Volcano" Air Max Sneaker Finally Erupts
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
What To Read Next
  • BEAMS, Japan's Ultimate Retailer, Went Back to Where It All Started: America
    • Style
  • What Hysteric Glamour Did 40 Years Ago, Madhappy Is Doing Right Now
    • Style
  • Nike's Next Air Max Sneaker Is Already Flames
    • Sneakers
  • Why the Speedcat Is Outpacing Every Other Sneaker Right Now
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • The Classic adidas Samba, Made Thrillingly Frilly
    • Sneakers
  • Over 40 Years Later, CDG’s Staff Jackets Haven’t Lost Their Cool
    • Style
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now