Nike's Next Air Max Sneaker Is Already Flames

Nike's got a new Air Max sneaker, and it's already claiming the crown as the next "fire" Swoosh shoe. Its name, you may ask? The Air Max Fire, of course.

The latest Nike Air Max sneaker is pretty flames in the sense of it borrowing inspiration from some of Nike's hottest Air Max sneakers. Specifically, the shoe's wavy upper design calls back to Nike's Zoom 2K and, even further back, the Air Max Tailwind 1 sneakers (the Air Max TW is basically its rebirth).

If I'm being completely honest, the Air Max Fire could easily pass for Drake's next NOCTA x Nike Hot Step shoe, designed with a similar chunky "dad shoe" shape to the other sneakers in the musician's collaborative series.

Air Max Fire as the Hot Step 3? I see the vision.

The Nike Air Max Fire is also sort of reminiscent of the Air Max DN, build-wise. But this newbie isn't exactly pumped up on Nike's latest and greatest Dynamic Air technology. Instead, the Fire model features the regular albeit classic Nike Air in its soles, it seems.

One can never go wrong with some OG Air.

Nike has naturally prepared some, if I may, fire colorways for its new self-proclaimed "heater" Air Max sneaker. So far, the model is expected to release in classic tonal black and white options as well as the fiery Black/Team Orange pairs pictured above.

And just recently, the Nike shoes surfaced in a "Light Bone" colorway, offering a pleasing mix of beige, white, and green pops for its debut lineup.

Regarding the release timing, the new Nike Air Max Fire is expected to land during the warmer seasons for the shockingly affordable price of $100 (before the tax and shipping fees kick in).

It's not every day that we get a brand-spanking-new Nike sneaker for less. However, as newer models like the V5 RNR and Pacific arrive with reasonable price tags, it's safe to say that the sportswear label wants to make it a more regular thing. And I'm not mad at that.