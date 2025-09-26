Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike’s Fluffy Air Max Sandal Is Cozy Like an UGG, Stealthy Like a Ninja

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

The Nike Air Max Koko ain't just for summer. The sandal hybrid wants to be a part of the cold-weather rotations, too.

You can easily wear these year-round, socks or no socks. But the latest fluffy version makes it even more perfect for the approaching cooler days.

It turns out, Nike has prepared not just one but two faux fur Air Max Koko sandals. We already met the brown and white versions, which basically went full UGG mode for fall.

The newest pairs arrive in a classic all-black design, featuring blacked-out, cozy uppers and footbeds with white branding details.

The Air Max Koko sandal is already a cool model, offering a nice, stacked, cushioned sole with Air Max technology as well as functional details. And recently, Nike has been experimenting with more stylish looks for its sandals.

As of late, the Air Max Koko model has enjoyed nice denim and even UGG-level makeovers.

A satin version would also be nice, something along the lines of those cutesy Air Force 1 Lows and Cortez sneakers. I'm sure girlcore sneakerheads would approve.

Until then, though, Nike's got these furry Air Max Koko up for grabs.

We're still patiently waiting for the other "Swoosh UGGs" to touch down. However, for those looking for something more stealthy, the black fur Air Max Koko sandals are now available on Nike Japan's website for ¥14,850 (basically the model's normal $100 retail price).

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
