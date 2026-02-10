Nike's Dotted Air Max Is Even Better as a Trail Sneaker

A small update to Nike's Air Max Plus VII made the classic sneaker practical and perfect.

Whereas other Air Max Plus models brought wavy designs to the collection, the Air Max Plus VII stood out with its nicely spotted uppers (and soles pumped full of Tuned Air). It was already a good sneaker, to simply put it, and Nike made it even better by swapping in a new trail-style lace system.

Nike's "Iron Grey" Air Max sneaker goes a bit off-road, featuring an adjustable pull-cord lace system instead of the model's traditional laces.

Basically, this simple tweak turned the Nike Air Max VII Plus into a cool, hiking-worthy sneaker. Nice.

Nike's Air Max Plus VII sneaker officially returned to the game in 2025, looking as if time hadn't passed at all. It was truly a classic reborn, featuring its 20-year-old design and even some of its previous colorways.

The revival only heats up as Nike continues to introduce not only fresh color schemes but quietly updated versions like this "Iron Grey" pair.

As we speak, the greyed-out Nike sneakers are now up for grabs on Slam Jam's website for $190.

