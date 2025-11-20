Nike’s Dotty Air Max Grail Returns in a Blaze of Red

Nike is still digging into its vault of Y2K favorites, and the next sneaker up for revival is a real grail. The Air Max Plus VII shoe, also known as the TN7, returns in a new “University Red” colorway that feels like a quiet revival of 2005 steeze.

The TN7 has always been one of the stranger and more tactile shoes within Nike’s Air Max family. Instead of the TPU cage from the 1998 sneaker, the VII uses a smooth one-piece upper covered in raised metallic dots that look like droplets of mercury frozen mid-drip.

On this pair, the dots fade from gunmetal to silver over a bright “University Red” base, giving the shoe a fast, almost animated look.

Underfoot, Nike updates the Tuned Air setup with a slightly thicker and more responsive feel.

It keeps the signature bounce of the Air Max line while adding a bit more stability, a quiet upgrade built into a shoe that already had a cult following for its bulbous midsole tech.

The TN series has been having a real moment in 2025. Between the Big Bubble 95 drops, the new Air Max DN8, and the surprise return of the TN7 in grailed colorways like the “Varsity Maize” (known to fans as the “Bumblebee”), Nike’s Air Max design team has been working overtime.

The Air Max Plus VII University Red is expected to land on Nike’s website for $180 before the year ends.

Another classic from the TN archive, revived for a new wave of fans.

