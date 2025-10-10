Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Beautiful Portuguese Tiles Made These Proud Nike Air Max Sneakers

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

In Europe, the Nike Air Max TN gets the same treatment as Timberlands in New York. It's a symbol of the European community.

The sportswear recognizes the affection Europe has for the model. It reciprocates the love by making special Air Max TNs honoring some of Europe's fashion brands , biggest sports clubs, and even its cities.

Now, after a sneaker for Naples, Lisbon is getting a Nike Air Max TN in its honor.

The Air Max TN Lisboa sneaker is essentially Lisbon in shoe form, incorporating the city's captivating architecture into its design.

Most notably, Nike's Air Max sneaker features a lovely blue upper pattern inspired by Lisbon's azulejo tiles. Of course, Nike updated the historic design to include some extra Air-ness.

The sneaker also features a pavement graphic on the outsoles, which nods directly to the city's streets. Joined by reworked motifs and Lisbon stamps, the Nike Air Max TN Lisboa is a loud and proud symbol of the Portuguese capital.

The Nike Air Max TN sneaker dropped exclusively at Foot Locker's European stores and website on October 9 for £184.99 ($247).

Lisbon made the Air Max TN its own, thanks to its vibrant street style and cultural scene. Now, it's literally got a beautiful Air Max TN to call its own.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
