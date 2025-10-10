Beautiful Portuguese Tiles Made These Proud Nike Air Max Sneakers

In Europe, the Nike Air Max TN gets the same treatment as Timberlands in New York. It's a symbol of the European community.

The sportswear recognizes the affection Europe has for the model. It reciprocates the love by making special Air Max TNs honoring some of Europe's fashion brands , biggest sports clubs, and even its cities.

Now, after a sneaker for Naples, Lisbon is getting a Nike Air Max TN in its honor.

The Air Max TN Lisboa sneaker is essentially Lisbon in shoe form, incorporating the city's captivating architecture into its design.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Most notably, Nike's Air Max sneaker features a lovely blue upper pattern inspired by Lisbon's azulejo tiles. Of course, Nike updated the historic design to include some extra Air-ness.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The sneaker also features a pavement graphic on the outsoles, which nods directly to the city's streets. Joined by reworked motifs and Lisbon stamps, the Nike Air Max TN Lisboa is a loud and proud symbol of the Portuguese capital.

The Nike Air Max TN sneaker dropped exclusively at Foot Locker's European stores and website on October 9 for £184.99 ($247).

Lisbon made the Air Max TN its own, thanks to its vibrant street style and cultural scene. Now, it's literally got a beautiful Air Max TN to call its own.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty