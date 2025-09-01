Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
The All-New Nike Air Max Sure Cleans up Nice

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike is whipping up some crazy clean work right now. And on a sleeper Air Max sneaker no less? This is no shade to the new-ish Air Max SC, but in terms of Nike's greatest Air Max hits, the recently released SC is comparatively slept on.

But obscurity does not a bad shoe make.

The Nike Air Max SC shoe in crisp all white has the same fresh and clean vibe associated with a new pair of Air Force 1 sneakers. That sneaker's all-white upper and mesh paneling is understated. On purpose.

The Air Max universe has a lot of heavy-hitting shoes. From bold and beautiful pink 95s to quirky Air Max Sunders, the new-school Air Max lore is out of this world.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Literally, there's a few galaxy-coded Air Max sneakers out there. Nike even took it to the next level with its 3D printed Air Max sneaker.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

So when you have so much cross-genre innovation happening with just one sneaker, it's hard to stand out as a slimmer, quieter silhouette.

But the Air Max SC doesn't need to do the most to secure its spot as a reliable sneaker. In fact, keeping things simple and clean with this all-white colorway is a great way to establish some longevity.

It's not time for the Air Max SC to do the most. That will come later, kind of like the Sunder's expansive journey. For now, the best thing the Air Max SC can do is keep it lowkey. And at $90 on Nike's website, it's doing just that.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
