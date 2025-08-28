Nike's Bubblelicious Air Max Is About to Pop

Nike's Air Max Bubble is about to burst. And that's a good thing.

The Air Max 95 is an OG in the sneaker game. Since the Air Max 95 is one of the most recognizable (and best) sneaker silhouettes from the Swoosh's arsenal, Nike is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the well-loved shoe.

And what better way to make a beloved sneaker pop than with a bubble gum-coded take on the classic shoe?

To celebrate the Air Max 95 turning 30, Nike has been releasing some especially tasty colorways, and the new "Fireberry" Air Max 95 is one such addition. The hot pink suede upper gains some textural contrast by way of tonal canvas paneling at the mid-foot, and a simple black Swoosh rounds things out at the rear.

Of course, this pink-on-pink Air Max 95 also reps that signature big air bubble at the back that, present day, is more revered as a style symbol than a functional attribute.

Don't get me wrong, the pinked-out Air Max 95, available on the Nike website for $215, can still handle the long-distance runs it was designed for. But let's be so for real, no one is copping these to try and qualify for the NYC Marathon. Maybe try Nike's Ava Rover for that.

These fuchsia marvels, though? Well, these are best suited for keeping it P (pink) in the streets. That's just one non-runner's opinion, though.

