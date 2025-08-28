Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Bubblelicious Air Max Is About to Pop

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 4

Nike's Air Max Bubble is about to burst. And that's a good thing.

The Air Max 95 is an OG in the sneaker game. Since the Air Max 95 is one of the most recognizable (and best) sneaker silhouettes from the Swoosh's arsenal, Nike is constantly looking for new ways to enhance the well-loved shoe.

shop nike air max here

And what better way to make a beloved sneaker pop than with a bubble gum-coded take on the classic shoe?

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

To celebrate the Air Max 95 turning 30, Nike has been releasing some especially tasty colorways, and the new "Fireberry" Air Max 95 is one such addition. The hot pink suede upper gains some textural contrast by way of tonal canvas paneling at the mid-foot, and a simple black Swoosh rounds things out at the rear.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Of course, this pink-on-pink Air Max 95 also reps that signature big air bubble at the back that, present day, is more revered as a style symbol than a functional attribute.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Don't get me wrong, the pinked-out Air Max 95, available on the Nike website for $215, can still handle the long-distance runs it was designed for. But let's be so for real, no one is copping these to try and qualify for the NYC Marathon. Maybe try Nike's Ava Rover for that.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

These fuchsia marvels, though? Well, these are best suited for keeping it P (pink) in the streets. That's just one non-runner's opinion, though.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • One Nike Air Max's Greatest Design Is Another Air Max's Fresh 'Fit
  • A Frankly Adorable Pair of Nike Air Max Sneakers
  • Nike's Wild Air Max Sneaker-Loafer Just Got Wilder
  • A Techy Air Max Mule Becomes Dark Like the Night Sky
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
What To Read Next
  • The Irony Isn't Lost on Tom Sachs (EXCLUSIVE)
  • Nike's Bubblelicious Air Max Is About to Pop
  • What Does It Mean That Even the King of Giant Shoes Has Gone Flat?
  • The Sneaker’s Softness Is Its Sharpest Edge
  • When Watch Royalty Flattens the Competition
  • Bode's Luxe Nike Sneakers Had Luxe Leather Babies
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now