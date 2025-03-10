Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Clean "Tiffany" Air Maxes Are the Perfect Balance of Techy & Luxe

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If Tiffany ever designed a Nike Air Max TL 2.5, hopefully, it would look like this stunning general release pair.

After first looks at "Metallic Silver" scheme, Nike's Air Max TL 2.5 is keeping up its streak of incredibly clean colorways with the debut of a "Dusty Cactus" iteration.

The latest Air Max sneaker basically goes "Tiffany," embracing the familiar hues synonymous with the New York jeweler. The sneaker's wavy, technical mesh upper gets bathed in grey and black, while branding moments and the shoe's Max Air soles are splashed with those familiar teal-ish blues. Of course, it's not an official Tiffany collaboration, but it certainly looks the part, like other recent Nikes.

In the last few months, Nike has revealed several Tiffany-flavored Air Maxes, decking out the Air Max Plus, Air Max 95, and Air Max 90 in the luxury-level color palette. The sportswear brand even has a Nike Air Force 1 closely resembling its actual AF1 collaboration with Tiffany. Its nickname? The "Tiffany at Home" Forces.

At this point, Nike might as well gather up all of its Tiffany-coded sneakers and make them into one big "Tiffany at Home" collection.

But for now, Nike is bringing these "Tiffany" Air Max TL 2.5 sneakers home. Fans can expect them to drop during the summertime.

