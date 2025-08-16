Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
One Nike Air Max's Greatest Design Is Another Air Max's Fresh 'Fit

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Max 90 is reheating another Air Max's nachos, as Stan Twitter might say when another celebrity does something similar to their faves.

According to sneaker leakers, the Nike Air Max 90 will launch in the iconic "Black Neon" colorway, which is also one of the most iconic Air Max 95 schemes ever (Nike recently brought back the "Neon" Air Max 95s in a big way).

There are no official photos of the Nike sneakers just yet, only speculative mockups. However, the "Neon" Air Max 90s are expected to feature mesh and leather uppers, dressed up in the famously quiet yet bold colorway.

Several Nike sneakers, including the Jordan 4, have appeared in the classic "Neon" look. Nike's Air Max 90 is just the latest model to do so (although it got awfully close with its GORE-TEX "Volt" pairs).

It's almost like the Air Max 90 went into its sibling's closet, found a great outfit, and said, "Don't mind if I do."

The "Neon" Air Max 90 sneaker is anticipated to be a clean makeover, especially given the model's track record of consistently pulling off nice designs.

It'll be a little wait until they're here, though. The Nike Air Max 90 "Black Neon" sneakers are said to be releasing sometime during the spring of next year on Nike's website.

