Patta, Nike, & FC Barcelona? Oh My!

Patta and Nike are back, baby — and they brought a friend this go-around, apparently. The latest appears to be a three-way collaboration between Patta, Nike, and Spain's biggest football club FC Barcelona.

So, what are they cooking up, you ask? After issuing several A+ Air Max 1s, Patta and Nike return to the Air Max series to tackle the Air Max Plus with FC Barcelona. And we must say, it's a beauty.

First looks at the Patta x FC Barcelona x Nike Air Max Plus surfaced recently, revealing a colorful and very Barça spin on the classic TNs.

Barcelona's signature blue and garnet red colors informs the Air Max Plus' traditional gradient design, topped with those familiar swirly ripples throughout the upper.

The football club's recognizable hues also take over the double mini Swooshes, while gently appearing in the shoe's distinct sole complete with Air units.

As a Patta badge gets stamped on the tongue, FC Barcelona's unmistakable crest marks the spot the laces and Nike TN branding hits elsewhere.

Nike

And if the above mentioned details aren't enough Barça energy for you, "Culers Del Món" marks the spot on the insole as a nod to Barcelona's fanbase.

There's no release date yet for the flawless three-way effort. But murmurs suggest we could get the collaborative pairs — alongside some football-worthy apparel — before the year is out.

The Nike Air Plus has drifted in and out of popularity over the years, but Nike has given the model quite the boost lately with several solid releases like the "Scream Green" and Air Max Plus Mercurial XXV (another one for the football lovers).

Not to mention, there's that pending collaboration with A-COLD-WALL* (taps watch, we're ready for it!).

Now, Patta's got next. And like its Air Max 1 collab, I suspect the Barca TNs will be another hit.