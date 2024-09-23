No Details Are Spared in One Block Down’s Huge Nike TN Collection

The Nike Air Max Plus (also known as the Nike TN) has a strong following of fans worldwide: it is central to subcultures across Europe, the UK, and as far-reaching as Australia. And those who have a strong affinity for the sporty sneaker will be rubbing their hands together at the sight of One Block Down’s huge new Nike TN-honoring collection.

The Italian retailer has linked up with Nike to create a three-piece sneaker collection based on the original 1998 Nike TNs alongside a huge 24-piece collection of clothes and accessories designed to match the sneakers. It is everything a Nike TN enthusiast could ever want, and more.

The three sneakers in the drop riff off the original colorways of the Nike Air Max Plus from 1998, re-imagining the gradient colors by inverting them to create the Air Max Plus SP "Reverse". However, they don’t only use the same colors as the initial batch of TNs, they also use the same materials as the 1998 OGs.

A pair of Nike Air Max Plus sneakers from 1998 is a collector's item, raking up five-figure price tags on the second-hand market. This One Block Down collection is the next best thing to owning one of the originals, the sneakers even come in the same box (although, with the colors reversed, naturally).

One Block Down 1 / 3

Available from September 27 on the One Block Down website, the shoes will be released alongside a full head-to-toe uniform of matching wares.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not made in collaboration with Nike, the One Block Down collection includes T-shirts, shorts, hats, gloves, and towels that recreate the finger-shaped pattern found on the upper of the Nike Air Max Plus. Each piece is offered in a colorway that matches the sneakers.

Meanwhile, tracksuits, T-shirts, shorts, and bikinis also come in matching gradient colors. There’s certainly no shortage of matching clothing to wear with One Block Down and Nike’s sneakers.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

It’s a shame this release comes after the UK festival season is over for the year. Matching sportswear sets and Nike TNs are a common sight at UK festivals and this whole collection would have gone down a treat at a festival this summer.