In "Triple Black," Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Is Still Clean, Extra Lowkey

Nike's Air More Uptempo Low continues its impressive run of colorways, receiving the stealthy "Triple Black" treatment for its latest drop.

In classic "Triple Black" fashion, the entire Air More Uptempo Low goes dark, from the bubbly "Air" on the sidewall to the chunky soles. Well, there is a small white Swoosh stamped into the puffed-up heels, but still, it's blacked out for the most part.

The "Triple Black" color scheme may have a bad rep in the shoe game, especially when paired up with the Air Force 1 Low. However, it's just as clean and essential as an all-white Nike shoe. Think of them as the yin and yang of sneaker rotations, even.

We've seen sleek all-white Air More Uptempo Lows and even the iconic black-and-white color option (thank you, AMBUSH). But it was only a matter of time before this low-top Nike classic added the timeless "Triple Black" colorway to its collection.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Expected to retail for its standard $160, the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Triple Black" sneaker will supposedly drop during the fall season on Nike's website.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

At least, it won't be lonely. Nike is also expected to release a "Wheat" Uptempo Low, essentially the low-rise sneaker gone workwear-style stepper.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty