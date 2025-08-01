Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
In "Triple Black," Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Is Still Clean, Extra Lowkey

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air More Uptempo Low continues its impressive run of colorways, receiving the stealthy "Triple Black" treatment for its latest drop.

In classic "Triple Black" fashion, the entire Air More Uptempo Low goes dark, from the bubbly "Air" on the sidewall to the chunky soles. Well, there is a small white Swoosh stamped into the puffed-up heels, but still, it's blacked out for the most part.

The "Triple Black" color scheme may have a bad rep in the shoe game, especially when paired up with the Air Force 1 Low. However, it's just as clean and essential as an all-white Nike shoe. Think of them as the yin and yang of sneaker rotations, even.

We've seen sleek all-white Air More Uptempo Lows and even the iconic black-and-white color option (thank you, AMBUSH). But it was only a matter of time before this low-top Nike classic added the timeless "Triple Black" colorway to its collection.

Expected to retail for its standard $160, the Nike Air More Uptempo Low "Triple Black" sneaker will supposedly drop during the fall season on Nike's website.

At least, it won't be lonely. Nike is also expected to release a "Wheat" Uptempo Low, essentially the low-rise sneaker gone workwear-style stepper.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
