Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form

Nike made "Wheat" Air More Uptempo Lows? Deadass.

The latest low-top Air More Uptempo sneakers go full Timberland mode, embracing the familiar tan-brown color scheme commonly associated with the classic work boots, also a New York staple.

The sneaker's smooth suede and mesh uppers, including the graffiti-inspired "Air" letters, get bathed in the workwear-style color scheme. At the same time, the signature chunky sole joins in the action, appearing in an almost matching hue.

Although "Wheat" is most synonymous with the Timberland boots, there have been a few Nike sneakers to play dress up in the rugged colorway. Just recently, the brand unveiled a "Wheat" Air Monarch IV (yep, it's back!), sort of making its own Timbs but in dad shoe form.

Nike's now dropping an Air More Uptempo Low "Wheat" sneaker for the fall season. It will be joined by a triple black colorway, both of which are expected to release on Nike's website.

