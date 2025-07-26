Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike made "Wheat" Air More Uptempo Lows? Deadass.

The latest low-top Air More Uptempo sneakers go full Timberland mode, embracing the familiar tan-brown color scheme commonly associated with the classic work boots, also a New York staple.

Shop Nike's New Arrivals

The sneaker's smooth suede and mesh uppers, including the graffiti-inspired "Air" letters, get bathed in the workwear-style color scheme. At the same time, the signature chunky sole joins in the action, appearing in an almost matching hue.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Although "Wheat" is most synonymous with the Timberland boots, there have been a few Nike sneakers to play dress up in the rugged colorway. Just recently, the brand unveiled a "Wheat" Air Monarch IV (yep, it's back!), sort of making its own Timbs but in dad shoe form.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

Nike's now dropping an Air More Uptempo Low "Wheat" sneaker for the fall season. It will be joined by a triple black colorway, both of which are expected to release on Nike's website.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
Multiple colors
NikeT90 SP
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
Nike x Levi'sAir Max 95 OG
$225.00
Available in:
37.53838.5
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
3940

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Why Is Nike's Low-Rise Uptempo Sneaker So Good?
  • A Charm-Covered Air Force 1 That Goes Full Miami Vice
  • For Nike's Low-Slung Uptempo Sneaker, Looking Good Comes Easy
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
  • In Chocolate Flavors, Nike's Shrunken Uptempo Looks Good Enough to Eat
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Autumnal Low-Rise Uptempo Is a Timberland Boot in Sneaker Form
  • The Bag of Evan Kinori's Dreams
  • This Is the Future of Frank Ocean’s Jewelry Brand (EXCLUSIVE)
  • The Queen of Quiet Luxury Is Starting to Make Some Noise
  • One of Fashion's Foremost Geniuses Goes Solo (Again)
  • The New Season's Most Stylish Football Kits Are Beautifully Understated
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now