AMBUSH & Nike Got More Uptempos Up Their Sleeves

AMBUSH and Nike are still going strong. And from the looks of it, the pair has more in store for their Air More Uptempo Low collaboration.

Following a long-awaited release in early August, Yoon Ahn took to Instagram to tease a new (but also classic) colorway for the Uptempo Low.

In Ahn's preview, we see the collaborative Uptempo Low rendered in the timeless black and white scheme, as seen on the original mid-cut Uptempos popularized by Scottie Pippen during his heyday in the NBA.

Like the classics, AMBUSH's nubuck upper is almost entirely drenched in black, that is, until white hints from branding and other small details swoop in with some subtle contrast. The graffiti-style "AIR" — now in leather and slightly updated, courtesy of AMBUSH — even arrives with that familiar white outline.

Earlier this week, another more vibrant colorway of AMBUSH's Uptempo Lows surfaced, presenting a lilac take with a splash of slime green.

While AMBUSH appreciates iconic colorways as much as the rest of us, the label also enjoys going extra bold with the palettes for its Nike collabs, evident with its bright tonal Dunks and striking Air Force 1s.

There's no word when AMBUSH's new Uptempo Low colorways will drop (if ever). However, it's worth noting that Ahn sported the black and white pairs while wearing AMBUSH's Spring/Summer 2024 pieces.

So, maybe we'll see them during the next warmer season. The purple pairs are quite spring-ready — but also Halloween-worthy. We could see the monster-level lilac spin fitting in just right with the snakeskin Forces and Candy Corn Dunks.