Nike’s Flyest Shoe Begs To Be Stroked

Nike’s Superfly is a shoe so fly its design almost demands to be petted… or cuddled.

The latest women’s Air Superfly LX in “sail” swaps leather for pony-hair leather, wrapping the slimline Y2K runner in a creamy fuzz that looks less like a sneaker upper and more like the side of a very chic animal.

Nike is in full tactile mode.

This isn’t the first Superfly to grow a coat. The black pony-hair version already landed earlier this summer, moody and nocturnal, like a sneaker built for shadowy nights out.

The “sail” flips the vibe, it’s lighter, ghostly, and the kind of sneaker you could plausibly confuse with a plush toy if you left it on your bed.

Of course, there’s still tech under all that fluff. Nike Air cushioning sits in the heel, while the outsole carries subtle track-spike nods to the shoe’s early-2000s roots. But that’s almost beside the point. This is a sneaker designed to make you want to reach out and touch.

In the age of python Air Force 1s and velvet Air Jordans, this Nike Air Superfly LX is an animalistic sneaker that doubles as something you actually want to cuddle.

Nike’s Air Superfly LX “Sail” drops soon via Nike’s website for $125.

