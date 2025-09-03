Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Flyest Shoe Begs To Be Stroked

Written by Donovan Barnett in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 6

Nike’s Superfly is a shoe so fly its design almost demands to be petted… or cuddled. 

The latest women’s Air Superfly LX in “sail” swaps leather for pony-hair leather, wrapping the slimline Y2K runner in a creamy fuzz that looks less like a sneaker upper and more like the side of a very chic animal. 

Shop Nike

Nike is in full tactile mode.

This isn’t the first Superfly to grow a coat. The black pony-hair version already landed earlier this summer, moody and nocturnal, like a sneaker built for shadowy nights out.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

The “sail” flips the vibe, it’s lighter, ghostly, and the kind of sneaker you could plausibly confuse with a plush toy if you left it on your bed.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Of course, there’s still tech under all that fluff. Nike Air cushioning sits in the heel, while the outsole carries subtle track-spike nods to the shoe’s early-2000s roots. But that’s almost beside the point. This is a sneaker designed to make you want to reach out and touch.

In the age of python Air Force 1s and velvet Air Jordans, this Nike Air Superfly LX is an animalistic sneaker that doubles as something you actually want to cuddle.

Nike’s Air Superfly LX “Sail” drops soon via Nike’s website for $125.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

OttolingerDipped Pearl Necklace
$285.00
Available in:
One size
Casio G-ShockGA-V01-1A
$150.00
Available in:
One size
Highsnobiety x GestaltenThe Incomplete Vol. 2: Highsnobiety Guide to Creative Collaborations
$55.00
Available in:
One size

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Donovan Barnett
Watch Editor & Senior Growth Content Strategist Donovan is an award-winning writer exploring the science, culture & craftsmanship of watchmaking as well as emerging technology and its effect on design & art.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • The “Cozy Girl” Nike Shoe Is a Pumpkin Spice Latte for the Feet
  • Levi's Nike Air Max Shoes Are Raw Denim For Your Feet
  • Nike Made Literal "Black Cat" Air Force 1s
  • Don't You Want to Stick LEGOs to Your Nike Shoes?
  • Jordan Basketball Shoes? For Fishing?
What To Read Next
  • Sometimes, Cool Clothes Win
  • The JJJJound of Japan Sets up (Semi-)Permanent Roots
  • Getting Drunk on New Balance’s Prettiest Sneaker-Loafer
  • Nike’s Flyest Shoe Begs To Be Stroked
  • A Memento of AMOMENTO’s Crisp Classic Clothing
  • Nike's Air Force 1 Skate Shoe Wears a Canadian Tuxedo Well
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now