Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations

With the days getting longer and the temperatures warming up, summer is so close you can almost touch it. As the sizzling season slowly creeps up, the time has come to ready those seasonal rotations. And Nike's Air Superfly sneaker wants all parts of sneakerheads' daily lineups.

After revisiting one of its oldest and boldest colorways, Nike's Air Superfly tones things down with a timeless all-white look, which covers almost everything from its extremely breathable uppers to the cushy Air sole. The curved outsoles, however, get a splash of black, supplying some classic contrast.

Classic white sneakers like the Air Force 1 or even "Pure Money" Jordans are all-year shoes. But admittedly, they hit harder in the summer. White shoes look good with seasonal pieces like linens and jorts, but they also come in handy during those warmer-than-usual days.

After all, the actual color white is known to reflect light like the beaming rays from our blazing-hot sun. So, white sneakers help keep you cool during those moments. Although, sometimes nothing can beat the heat, not even a clean sneaker. But at least you'll look good.

Anywho. If anyone's in the market for a crisp white Superfly, Nike's reborn running shoe will drop soon at stores. With the shoes scheduled to land at Footdistrict on April 17, I suspect other retailers will release the shoes around the same time.

In the meantime, the countdown is on for an iconic white Air Jordan 3 back from '07.