Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

With the days getting longer and the temperatures warming up, summer is so close you can almost touch it. As the sizzling season slowly creeps up, the time has come to ready those seasonal rotations. And Nike's Air Superfly sneaker wants all parts of sneakerheads' daily lineups.

After revisiting one of its oldest and boldest colorways, Nike's Air Superfly tones things down with a timeless all-white look, which covers almost everything from its extremely breathable uppers to the cushy Air sole. The curved outsoles, however, get a splash of black, supplying some classic contrast.

Shop Nike Air Superfly
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Classic white sneakers like the Air Force 1 or even "Pure Money" Jordans are all-year shoes. But admittedly, they hit harder in the summer. White shoes look good with seasonal pieces like linens and jorts, but they also come in handy during those warmer-than-usual days.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post.

After all, the actual color white is known to reflect light like the beaming rays from our blazing-hot sun. So, white sneakers help keep you cool during those moments. Although, sometimes nothing can beat the heat, not even a clean sneaker. But at least you'll look good.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Anywho. If anyone's in the market for a crisp white Superfly, Nike's reborn running shoe will drop soon at stores. With the shoes scheduled to land at Footdistrict on April 17, I suspect other retailers will release the shoes around the same time.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

In the meantime, the countdown is on for an iconic white Air Jordan 3 back from '07.

Shop Nike Here

Shop More
NikeShox Ride 2
$200.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeACG Rufus
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeW Air Superfly
$110.00
Available in:
36.537.53838.5
Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • NIGO's Next Nike Sneaker Is a Different Kind of Animal
    • Sneakers
  • In Its Oldest & Boldest Colorway, Nike's Lowkey Running Sneaker Still Stuns
    • Sneakers
  • COMME des GARÇONS' Nike Sneakers Have Never Been So Classic (or Branded)
    • Sneakers
  • Black & White? Nah, This Nike AJ5 Reboot Goes 'White and Black'
    • Sneakers
    • sponsored
  • The Classic Jordan 7 Is Going Full Nike "Skate Shoe"
    • Sneakers
What To Read Next
  • Nike’s Easy, Breezy Running Shoe Seeks To Be Part of Daily Rotations
    • Sneakers
  • They're Fashion's Favorite Interior Designers. Can They Sell Olive Oil?
    • Culture
  • Nike's "Denim" Air Max Skate Shoe Isn't What You'd Expect — It's Better
    • Sneakers
  • It's Officially Time to Stop Sleeping on Jaeger-LeCoultre
    • Watches
  • Everyone Wants This Weirdo Sneaker-Loafer-Boat-Shoe. No One Can Find It
    • Sneakers
  • A Lovely Pink Nike Air Max Sneaker Is Back in a Big, Bubbly Way
    • Sneakers
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now