If Tony the Tiger Got His Own Absurdly Fly Nike Runner...

Nike's Air Superfly is running wild. Literally.

Nike has taken the Superfly's designs to the next level, elevating them with couture-level makeovers and even premium fur coats. Now, the model's back tapping into its inner animal with a new "Tiger" iteration.

The "Tiger" Air Superfly sees the classic running model earn its stripes, getting wrapped in high-quality striped pony hair meant to resemble tiger fur.

Think of it as if Tony the Tiger got his own insanely nice Nike shoe.

Elsewhere, the Nike sneaker offers sleek black leather, which only adds to its wildly luxurious look.

Nike

For it to be an early 2000s model, Nike's Air Superfly is rather minimalist in design compared to the popular vis-tech shoes of the era. Nonetheless, its straightforward, not-so-techy canvas leaves room for endless design possibilities and tasty color schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Again, Nike has released a few other furry Superfly sneakers, making the breezy model winter-ready and absurdly high fashion. But the previous pairs weren't nearly as safari-worthy as the latest.

Nike's Air Superfly "Tiger" sneaker is anticipated to drop on Nike's website before the year is out. It'll be joined by a "Leopard" pair. It's basically the same concept, different animal..

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty