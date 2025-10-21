Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

If Tony the Tiger Got His Own Absurdly Fly Nike Runner...

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Nike's Air Superfly is running wild. Literally.

Nike has taken the Superfly's designs to the next level, elevating them with couture-level makeovers and even premium fur coats. Now, the model's back tapping into its inner animal with a new "Tiger" iteration.

Shop Nike

The "Tiger" Air Superfly sees the classic running model earn its stripes, getting wrapped in high-quality striped pony hair meant to resemble tiger fur.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Think of it as if Tony the Tiger got his own insanely nice Nike shoe.

Elsewhere, the Nike sneaker offers sleek black leather, which only adds to its wildly luxurious look.

For it to be an early 2000s model, Nike's Air Superfly is rather minimalist in design compared to the popular vis-tech shoes of the era. Nonetheless, its straightforward, not-so-techy canvas leaves room for endless design possibilities and tasty color schemes.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Again, Nike has released a few other furry Superfly sneakers, making the breezy model winter-ready and absurdly high fashion. But the previous pairs weren't nearly as safari-worthy as the latest.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Nike's Air Superfly "Tiger" sneaker is anticipated to drop on Nike's website before the year is out. It'll be joined by a "Leopard" pair. It's basically the same concept, different animal..

Shop Nike

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • In Tiger Camo, Nike's High-Tech Air Max Sneaker Is a Hidden Heater
  • Nike's Minimalist Runner Is Great. With Fur, It's Luxe Perfection
  • Nike's Most Minimalist Runner Is Officially Fashion Now
  • The Golden Era of Nike's Lowkey Flyest Runner
  • Nike's Creamy Minimalist Runner Looks as Good as Coconut Milk
What To Read Next
  • New Balance Perfected the Dad Shoe. The Dad Sweater Is Next
  • Nike's Ridiculously Plush, Pumpkin-Themed Sneaker Is All Treat, No Tricks
  • Don't Call adidas' Beautiful Indigo Shoes "Jeakers," Please
  • Cartier's Love Letter to a Coveted Classic
  • If Tony the Tiger Got His Own Absurdly Fly Nike Runner...
  • The Battle for Good, Evil, and Genuinely Cool Museum Merch (EXCLUSIVE)
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now