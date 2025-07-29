The Incredible Genius of Nike's Crocs-Ish Summer Clog

Nike has a knack for making really good shoes out of even non-sneakers. The Nike Aqua Swoosh clog is one such shoe.

Ostensibly a water shoe, the Aqua Swoosh is really just an all-time excellent example of how well Nike does even laceless shoes.

In the vein of Crocs' inimitable clog, the Aqua Swoosh follows in the path of Nike's streamlined recovery shoes with a sleek shape and smart tonal colorway.

No fuss, no muss, just a squishy rubber clog ideal for any season.

Really, Nike's Aqua Swoosh is a semi-sandal, semi-shoe, all easy slip-on.

It's a shame that the Aqua Swoosh is currently only available in kid's sizes, given its innate versatility.

Not only does the Aqua Swoosh look great in sunny yellow, for instance, but it's also quite handsome even in all-black colorways that highlight its clog-meets-shoe silhouette

And the Aqua Swoosh isn't even the only top-tier piece of summertime footwear to come from Nike's recent roster: the Sunray Protect is another impressively stylish sandal-shoe hybrid.

Available on Nike's website for $55, the Aqua Swoosh clog is a contender for Nike kid's shoe most deserving of a larger size run. If only.

