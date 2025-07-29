Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

The Incredible Genius of Nike's Crocs-Ish Summer Clog

Written by Aerin Daniel in Sneakers
nike
1 / 2

Nike has a knack for making really good shoes out of even non-sneakers. The Nike Aqua Swoosh clog is one such shoe.

Ostensibly a water shoe, the Aqua Swoosh is really just an all-time excellent example of how well Nike does even laceless shoes.

Shop Nike

In the vein of Crocs' inimitable clog, the Aqua Swoosh follows in the path of Nike's streamlined recovery shoes with a sleek shape and smart tonal colorway.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

No fuss, no muss, just a squishy rubber clog ideal for any season.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

Really, Nike's Aqua Swoosh is a semi-sandal, semi-shoe, all easy slip-on.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

It's a shame that the Aqua Swoosh is currently only available in kid's sizes, given its innate versatility.

Not only does the Aqua Swoosh look great in sunny yellow, for instance, but it's also quite handsome even in all-black colorways that highlight its clog-meets-shoe silhouette

And the Aqua Swoosh isn't even the only top-tier piece of summertime footwear to come from Nike's recent roster: the Sunray Protect is another impressively stylish sandal-shoe hybrid.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Available on Nike's website for $55, the Aqua Swoosh clog is a contender for Nike kid's shoe most deserving of a larger size run. If only.

SHOP OUR FAVORITE PRODUCTS

Port TangerGhaib
$350.00
Available in:
One size
Stone IslandWool Crewneck
$655.00
Available in:
LXL
Maison MargielaReplica
$650.00
Available in:
4344

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Aerin Daniel
News ContributorAerin Daniel is one of Highsnobiety's freelance news writers, as capable of tackling fashion & sneaker news as pop culture content.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike's Crocs-ish Water Shoes Are a Breezy Summer Banger
  • Yes, Nike Made Jordan "Crocs"
  • Nike's Red-Hot "Crocs" Recovery Clog Lets the Dogs Out
  • Nike's "Donkey Kong"-Themed Air Maxes Are Pure Swoosh Genius
  • Nike's Insane New "Crocs" Clog Takes Its First Freakish Steps
What To Read Next
  • In "Roasted Cashew," New Balance's Walking Shoe Goes Nutty Grandpacore
  • The Incredible Genius of Nike's Crocs-Ish Summer Clog
  • The Original Luxury Flip-Flop Is 80 Years Old & Handmade In Hawaii
  • All-Star Style Report: Dressed For (Friendly) Competition
  • These Dr. Martens Are Straight Flames
  • Nike’s “Black Cat” Air Maxes Are as Stealthy as They Are Luxe
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now