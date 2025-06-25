Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Nike's Wild & Wavy New Sneaker Has Literal Astra Aura

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
Nike is on a wave when it comes to slim sneakers, and now that flat sneaker tide is taking a retro-futuristic turn.

The Nike Astra Ultra sneaker has a super slim build with a narrow toe box, which gives the sleek silhouette a dance-shoe vibe.

Admittedly, this comes despite the Astra Ultra resembling some of Nike’s running shoes, like the simple and slim Air Max Muse, the mint chocolate chip-flavored Nike Superfly, or the ’70s-era Nike LD-1000

At a glance, the Astra Ultra shoe appears to be light on feet, and the sneakers' slight arch is beautifully complemented by sculpted heel contours, which contribute to the sneakers' flighty disposition.

Wavy paneling throughout the upper adds some futuristic flair to the otherwise retro sneaker, which sports an elderly build inspired by older Nike sneaker models like the Total 90 football sneaker

This retro vibe is made a bit more modern with metallic silver Swoosh detailing throughout, as well as the thinner laces.

This combo folds in a nice old-meets-new layer of charm to the Astra Ultra shoe.

Available on Nike’s website, the Astra Ultra sneaker retails for £99.99 (about $136), which is a bit pricier than equally slim sneakers from The Swoosh like the funky Air Max Nuaxis, which retails for $64 or the "Soft Yellow" Air Superfly which hits at about $85.

Shop Nike Here

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
