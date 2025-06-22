Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's All-New Super-Slim Air Max Shoe Is Wonderfully Weird

Written by Tayler Adigun in Sneakers
Nike
A hot new Air Max sneaker has entered the villa. The latest bombshell to enter Nike's Air Max universe is the Nike Air Max Nuaxis, a super slim Air Max shoe unlike any of its thicker predecessors.

The Air Max Nauxis shoe's slender upper and thin outsole upset the traditional Air Max status quo, which constitute chunky bases and wide toe boxes á la Nike's generationally favored Air Max 90 sneaker or the denim-dipped Air Max Ishod.

Where there's an Air Max, there's typically some degree of chunk and in the absence of said thickness — things get weird, but in an unconventional way.

Just take a look at similarly, slim Air Max sneakers like the recent Air Max Craze shoe or the Air Max 1000 which both occupy off-beat sub-genres of the Air Max lineage.

Weird, but in a good way™, is a rapidly expanding trope within the footwear zeitgeist.

Think Vibram's funky-toe shoes or Gimaguas fancy flip-flops. Weirdness has quickly become an invaluable currency in the sneaker world but you have to get the wierd to stylish ratio just right.

Create a sneaker too mystifying, and you enter gimmick territory, but if the shoe is too calm, well, then what's the point?

The Air Max Nuaxis is a calm attempt at a happy medium, but it's too early to tell if the Nuaxis' weird agenda will be a truly fruitful pursuit.

Available on Nike's website for under $70, the Nike Air Max Nuaxis is currently on sale for $64. Pretty sweet deal for a pretty weird shoe.

Tayler Adigun
Freelance News ContributorTayler is a wedge sneaker truther (Isabel Marant for life) and is working on improving her vintage purse shopping game.
  Nike's All-New Super-Slim Air Max Shoe Is Wonderfully Weird
