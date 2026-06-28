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Nike’s Super Stitched Sneaker Is as Futuristic as It Is Disruptively Simple

Written by Patrick Grady in Sneakers

Just when you thought Nike’s Ava Rover couldn’t get any sharper, here comes the Ava Rover Premium, and you can count on the fact it’s elevated and beautifully eye-catching. 

Enter its new colorway, “Light Liquid Lime”.

shop nike ava rover premium

The original made waves last summer, but Nike clearly had more up its sleeve. This time around, it’s the premium details that do the talking: a slick synthetic leather upper with stitched accents replaces the woven look, making the whole thing feel more considered (and a lot more expensive).

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What really sets this one off is the color story. The Dark Smoke Grey and Black keep things stealthy, but Nike couldn’t resist throwing in that pop of Light Liquid Lime. It’s subtle, but just loud enough to remind you this isn’t just another black sneaker. God knows there’s enough of them floating around.

That chunky ReactX midsole? Still here. Featherweight outsole? Of course. And the vibe? Effortless. The Ava Rover Premium is built for city life but is by no means  trying to blend in. 

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Available on Nike’s website now for $155.

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Patrick Grady

As Highsnobiety's Shopping Writer, Patrick translates cultural and consumer shifts into compelling shopping content that lives at the intersection of editorial storytelling and commercial partnership.

He studied at University of Westminster, London and has since reported for an array of fashion and culture magazines.

Irish accent included.

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