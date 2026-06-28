Nike’s Techiest Air Max Can Handle Summer Storms, Too

It turns out, Nike's Air Max Dn Roam is prepared for summer storms, too.

Nike has introduced an updated version of the Air Max Dn Roam, which features a more summer-appropriate look. Specifically, the zip-up "jacket" is more see-through on the latest pairs, and therefore, more breathable for the steaming-hot weather.

The Air Max DN8 got a similar upgrade just before the heat turned on outside.

Good news, though: the Air Max Dn Roam is still water-repellent. So, although it got a lighter up top, it can still handle those downpours.

Nike

The updated Air Max Dn Roam also keeps its "tires," a.k.a. the Nike Storm Tread outsoles, which provide for a durable ride and solid traction. Fans can also count on those Dynamic Air bubbles to keep things comfy underfoot.

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Nike's Air Max Dn Roam debuted in the late fall of 2025, arriving as this weatherized version of the techy Air Max sneaker. Releasing just in time for the colder season, it naturally featured a thicker cover, plus the usual all-weather equipment.

Now, it's a summer thunderstorm's worst nightmare.

The newest Air Max Dn Roam lands in three colorways: "Medium Olive," "Summit White," and "Light Silver." They're all now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 2,849,000, which is around $160.

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