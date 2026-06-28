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Nike’s Techiest Air Max Can Handle Summer Storms, Too

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It turns out, Nike's Air Max Dn Roam is prepared for summer storms, too.

Nike has introduced an updated version of the Air Max Dn Roam, which features a more summer-appropriate look. Specifically, the zip-up "jacket" is more see-through on the latest pairs, and therefore, more breathable for the steaming-hot weather.

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The Air Max DN8 got a similar upgrade just before the heat turned on outside.

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Good news, though: the Air Max Dn Roam is still water-repellent. So, although it got a lighter up top, it can still handle those downpours.

The updated Air Max Dn Roam also keeps its "tires," a.k.a. the Nike Storm Tread outsoles, which provide for a durable ride and solid traction. Fans can also count on those Dynamic Air bubbles to keep things comfy underfoot.

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Nike's Air Max Dn Roam debuted in the late fall of 2025, arriving as this weatherized version of the techy Air Max sneaker. Releasing just in time for the colder season, it naturally featured a thicker cover, plus the usual all-weather equipment.

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Now, it's a summer thunderstorm's worst nightmare.

The newest Air Max Dn Roam lands in three colorways: "Medium Olive," "Summit White," and "Light Silver." They're all now available on Nike Indonesia's website for Rp 2,849,000, which is around $160.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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