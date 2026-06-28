A Ma Maniére’s Nike Sneaker Is Luxury That Knows How to Move

A Ma Maniére and Nike are back at it, this time giving the Pegasus a high-fashion remix. The result? A running shoe that’s as elegant as it is technical.

Say hello to the Pegasus Premium x A Ma Maniére.

This isn’t your average runner. Burgundy and black come together for a moody, velvet-adjacent effect, while flashes of metallic silver keep things just luxe enough. The branding is subtle, blink-and-you-miss-it subtle, but that’s the whole idea.

This is Pegasus Premium all grown up, aged like a fine wine, and honestly, it wears that maturity well.

NIKE 1 / 3

A Ma Maniére, French for “My Way”, brings its signature approach: fashion as self-expression, not just product. Here, the Pegasus feels less like a sneaker and more like a statement. You could sprint through your day, or just slow-walk past the crowd, either way the shoes do the talking.

When a sneaker lands right in that sweet spot between performance and pure style, you know it’s more than just another drop.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Pegasus x A Ma Maniére isn’t running to keep up; it’s setting the pace.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit our SHOPPER page and subscribe to the newsletter for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.