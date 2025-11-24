Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
"Just Do It," Said Your Credit Card

Written by Patrick Grady in StyleThis content has been paid for by an advertiser. If you'd like to appear on Highsnobiety, contact: advertising@highsnobiety.com.(Sponsored Story)

The festive season always has a way of sneaking up on you, one minute it’s crisp mornings, the next it’s long nights, layered fits, and shopping lists aplenty. Ahead of the game, unsurprisingly, is Nike.

Its 2025 sale isn’t just a chance to snag cheap sneakers; it’s an opportunity to update your complete rotation. Sure, the usual heat is there: Air Jordans, performance trainers, and seasonally adapted fleeces that actually pass for streetwear. The best part? It actually feels considered, not one of the usual, predictable cash grabs we’ve come to expect this time of year.

With that in mind, we’ve distilled the cream of the crop, so you don’t have to sift through the noise. Whether you’re trimming the Christmas list or treating yourself, consider this your curated buy list. Thank us later.

KD18 Foundation

NikeKD18 "Foundation"
$109$155
Buy at Nike

The KD18 “Foundation” keeps things simple: a clean upper, smooth cushioning, and a small handshake on the heel that nods to Kevin Durant’s early days without stealing the show, because the real spotlight is the price tag, let’s be real.

Air Jordan 12

NikeAir Jordan 12 Retro "French Blue"
$154$205
Buy at Nike

The Air Jordan 12 “French Blue” screams bold simplicity. Crisp white leather meets pops of blue, keeping it rooted in Jordan heritage, making it one of those kicks that just works on or off the court. 

Jordan High-Pile Fleece Jacket

NikeJordan Flight Men's High-Pile Fleece Jacket
$85$140
Buy at Nike

Winter walks just got cozier. The Jordan Flight High-Pile Fleece Jacket locks in warmth with thick, soft fleece, a roomy fit, and a tall collar that keeps the chill out.

Tech Fleece Hoodie

NikeTech Men's Fleece Hoodie
$141$165
Buy at Nike

Meet your new go-to hoodie. This heavyweight fleece keeps you warm without feeling bulky. It’s Nike Tech as we know it, but amplified.

Utility Pants

NikeMen's Utility Pants
$91$120
Buy at Nike

These pants are where workwear meets streetwear. With five big pockets (yes, big enough for everything but the kitchen sink) and an elastic waistband with drawcord, they make everyday dressing effortless.

Oversized Open-Hem Pants

NikeOversized Open-Hem Pants
$56
Buy at Nike

Black Friday is the ideal time of year to invest in basics. These Jordan Brooklyn Pants look as effortlessly stylish as they are comfortable.

Training Ankle Socks

NikeTraining Ankle Socks (Pack of 6)
$24$28
Buy at Nike

Speaking of basics, these Nike Everyday Plus Cushioned socks get it done. Durable, comfortable, and built to handle everything from heavy training to laid-back days.

Commuter Elite Backpack

NikeCommuter Elite Backpack
$76$90
Buy at Nike

Head into 2026 fully prepared. The Nike Commuter Elite Backpack isn’t just a bag, it’s a city-ready tool, and a practical, sleek one at that. 

