Nike’s Everyday Outdoor Sneaker Is as Gorgeous as Autumn Leaves

The stylish simplicity of Nike's C1TY sneaker in a fall-ready olive? Everyone say thank you, Nike!

Nike's C1TY sneaker, which looks like a stylish hodgepodge of many classic Nike silhouettes, is now available in a couple autumnal hues that's perfect for Pinterest-worthy pumpkin patch photo ops. 'Tis the season, after all.

As always, supple suede and durable mesh meet on the C1TY sneaker's upper, with a blacked-out Swoosh giving it some delectable contrast that adds to the militaristic olive and beige leanings of this deliciously rugged sneaker.

The molded outsoles also give this sneaker some major grip, making it a trail-ready stomper that doesn't have to choose between style or function.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

From rugged terrains to lowkey functions, Nike's C1TY sneaker is clearly to designed to go anywhere and be worn with anything.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Twitter post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Beyond looking like the perfect cross between an Air Force 1 and a Dunk, Nike's C1TY sneaker is also sartorially reminiscent of Nike and Tom Sach's collaborative General Purpose sneaker. While Nike and Tom Sachs are rumored to be bringing back their collab, which ended abruptly in 2023, the fruits of their supposed labors won't be seen until 2025.

In the meantime, this fall flavored C1TY sneaker will be available sometime this year, likely via Nike's website where it retails for approximately $100.

Even as the king of Nike doppelgängers, the C1TY sneaker holds its own in terms of versatility, as demonstrated by its many tasty colorways. Interestingly enough, it's really the hybrid nature of the sneaker that sets it apart.

With the hardwearing tenacity of a skate shoe fused with the aesthetic charms of Nike's most classic, versatile shoes and the hype-worthy allure of a Nike Dunk or Tom Sachs GPS, the C1TY sneaker didn't have to reinvent the wheel to stand out.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Somewhere in there, there's a lesson.