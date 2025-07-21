Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on

It's hard to think of ways to make a classic like the Nike Cortez better. However, Nike has found the perfect solution. With just one small tweak, the sportswear label has made the iconic Cortez even easier to slip on.

Nike has an Easyon version of the Cortez sneaker, which is essentially the same sneaker as before but even more effortless.

Specifically, the Easyon Cortez sneaker features a top lace loop with a hook-and-loop strap, allowing fans to fasten and go without any fuss from the shoelaces.

And speaking of which, the shoelaces are also elastic, offering more overall flexibility but also a secure fit.

It's no wonder the Easyon Cortezes are for little kids. Have you ever tried getting shoes on children? It's not as easy as it sounds. But that's where the Easyon Cortez comes to the rescue.

Although surely, adults would love a basically slip-on Cortez, too. But hey, kids eat first!

Nike has certainly blessed its mini Swoosh lovers with a few nice shoes lately, from ultra-cool water shoes to clever Air Force 1s with 3D florals.

Nike's Easyon Cortez is yet another great shoe for the kiddos. And as we speak, the sneaker is up for grabs on the brand's website for just $70.

