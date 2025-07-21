Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Mega-Classic Running Shoe Is Better as a Slip-on

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's hard to think of ways to make a classic like the Nike Cortez better. However, Nike has found the perfect solution. With just one small tweak, the sportswear label has made the iconic Cortez even easier to slip on.

Nike has an Easyon version of the Cortez sneaker, which is essentially the same sneaker as before but even more effortless.

Shop Nike Cortez Easyon

Specifically, the Easyon Cortez sneaker features a top lace loop with a hook-and-loop strap, allowing fans to fasten and go without any fuss from the shoelaces.

And speaking of which, the shoelaces are also elastic, offering more overall flexibility but also a secure fit.

It's no wonder the Easyon Cortezes are for little kids. Have you ever tried getting shoes on children? It's not as easy as it sounds. But that's where the Easyon Cortez comes to the rescue.

Although surely, adults would love a basically slip-on Cortez, too. But hey, kids eat first!

Nike has certainly blessed its mini Swoosh lovers with a few nice shoes lately, from ultra-cool water shoes to clever Air Force 1s with 3D florals.

Nike's Easyon Cortez is yet another great shoe for the kiddos. And as we speak, the sneaker is up for grabs on the brand's website for just $70.

Shop Nike Here

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
