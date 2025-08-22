Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
This Shoe Ain't a Nike Air Force 1. It Has Vision

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If you stand back a few feet and squint, these Nike sneakers could easily be another Air Force 1 Low. But they're not.

The above pairs are actually Nike's Court Vision Low sneakers, which definitely share some similarities with the iconic Nike model.

Nike even somewhat hints at the AF1 as a point of inspiration, describing the Court Vision Lows as having a "classic look of '80s basketball shoes" but modernized.

The Court Vision Low indeed borrows the AF1's traditional shape and even perforated toebox. However, its upper construction is a bit different, offering stitched-down overlays.

The sportswear brand has prepared the Court Vision Low in several colorways, including the classic "Triple White" and workwear-style "Wheat" treatments, colorways famously worn by the Air Force 1, of course.

All flavors of the Court Vision Low are now up for grabs on Nike's website for $80. Funny enough, the Air Force 1 once carried this same price tag at one point.

It's safe to say that the Nike made the Court Vision Low in the AF1's image.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
