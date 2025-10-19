Nike's Wildly Flavorful Air Force 1 Sneaker Literally Eats

It's that time of year again. A new Nike Doernbecher Freestyle collection has arrived, presenting a fresh batch of super impressive sneakers designed by the young patients of Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Nike's 21st Doernbecher Freestyle includes the V2K Run, Vomero Plus, Air Max DN8, Air Max Plus, Air Force 1 Low, and Air Jordan 17. With help from Nike designers, patients reimagine these icons and new classics, using their medical journeys and passions as design inspiration.

For instance, the classic Air Force 1 gets a mouthwatering spin by 10-year-old Oli Fasone-Lancaster, who has T-cell lymphoma. He's also a major foodie, if you couldn't tell by his tasty Forces.

The sneakers feature all sorts of delicious nods to his love for food, including vegetable graphics dancing on the midsole, textured details inspired by olive branches, and his own signature meals stamped behind the tongue.

The best part is hands-down the mini spatula, fork, and spoon tucked into the Swoosh on the side, for snacking on the go, of course. Yes, chef.

Oli wore Air Force 1s while walking back and forth to treatments. He's done 572 loops around the oncology inpatient unit, which is like completing a marathon at Doernbecher.

Now, he's got his own tasty "572" Forces.

Oli's Air Forces 1s, along with the rest of the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle sneakers, will first go up for auction on October 17. The collection, which also includes apparel, will then get a worldwide release sometime during the winter season on Nike's website, with all proceeds going towards the OHSU Foundation.

Leave it to Nike Doernbecher to bring the heat, a little bit of drip, and sometimes lightning. Snacks for the road, too. Most importantly, you can always count on good shoes for a good cause.

