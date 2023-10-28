Sign up to never miss a drop
Nike's 19th Doernbecher Freestyle Collection Brings the Drip

Words By Morgan Smith

Since 2004, Nike and Oregon Health and Sciences University (OHSU) Doernbecher Children's Hospital have offered Doernbecher patients the chance to show off their design skills by creating their own Swoosh gear for a program known as the Doernbecher Freestyle.

On top of raising millions to support the hospital, the Doernbecher Freestyle continues to dish out pretty fire creations, from Lance Dillon's Dunks to Jaren Heacock's Zoom Vomero 5s.

Following a launch in February, Nike's Doernbecher Freestyle closes out 2023 with its 19th collection by six new talented patient-designers.

In addition to apparel and accessories, the latest Nike x Doernbecher Freestyle offers new spins on six classic Nike sneakers, all slated to release in December on Nike's SNKRS app.

In the meantime, let's dive into the fire footwear, shall we?

Hugo Covarrubias Molina's Air Jordan 3


Nike

First, we have 14-year-old Hugo Covarrubias Molina and his literally dripped-out Air Jordan 3s. Green slime-like details decorate the upper, playing on his nickname, Juice. There's even a gilded "Juice" gracing the heel.

More gold details emerge, courtesy of a "H" charm swinging from the glow-in-the-dark laces (H for "Hugo," of course). At the same time, a glowing green translucent outsole reveals a "it's okay to be different" message. Words of wisdom and great sneakers from Hugo, folks.

Macey Bodily's Nike Dunk High


Nike

You may have come across Macey Bodily's Nike Dunk High previously, as they leaked earlier this month. Now, Nike returns with the best look yet at Macey's floral Dunks.

While flowery embroidery dresses the Dunk High's panels, pretty-in-pink accents and subtle nods to Macey's life strike elsewhere.

For instance, a small grey ribbon marks its spot on the heel, symbolizing her status as a brain cancer survivor. At the same time, a cookie graphic surfaces on the tongue with her very own cookie recipe on the back (she's got cooking skills, if you couldn't tell).

Lastly, we're met with another meaningful message, rounding things out on the midsole: "She believed she could, so she did."

Christopher Musquiz Jr.'s Nike Go FlyEase


Nike

For Christopher Musquiz Jr.'s Nike Go FlyEase, the 14-year-old wraps the hands-free model in his love for Japanese culture.

The Go FlyEase receives a kimono-influenced wrap design, topped with a Mt. Fuji graphic and a wave pattern á la Hokusai's famous Great Wave off Kanagawa painting — subtle nods to Japan's cultural icons.

The Nike Go FlyEase finishes off with cuteness overload, courtesy of an internal drawing of a panda and Christopher sitting next to each other at the beach. The beach and panda are his faves, by the way.

Garrett Amerson's Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low


Nike

Next up, we have Garrett Amerson's take on the Nike ACG Mountain Fly 2 Low, speaking to the great outdoors — specifically, the wooded landscapes in the Pacific Northwest.

Mountains and trees graphic join textured uppers made to feel like rooks. Meanwhile, a waterfall cascades down the tongue as an embroidered sun adds a pop of color to the heel tabs.

The pairs already come pre-dirtied, thanks to Garrett. So, no worries about getting them messy.

Hailey Leyva's Nike Air Max 1 '86


Nike

Hailey Leyva dedicates her Nike Air Max 1 '86 to her medical journey, where she's undergone five surgeries to fix her heart valves.

As you can see, the lovely shape cover the Air Maxes, from the playful graphics on the upper to the charms dangling from the chain (which can also be worn as a bracelet).

For a final touch, a hand-drawn replica of Hailey's one-of-a-kind heart surfaces on the insole and tongue.

Sydney Little's Nike Cortez


Nike

Diagnosed with Juvenile idiopathic arthritis, Sydney Little doesn't let her condition slow her artistic talents. With her Nike Cortez, Syndey hand-drew the sneaker's distinct floral pattern, seen throughout her design.

With bright green and white hues, Sydney's Cortez sneaker finishes out with resin dots and a glow-in-the-dark outsole with ripples, both details echoing the calming feels of water.

Sydney's advice to us all? "Keep swimming. You'll get through it."

