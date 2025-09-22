Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Techy GORE-TEX Dunk Is Very Beige (In a Good Way)

Written by Riccardo Zazzini in Sneakers
Nike
1 / 2

Nike’s Dunk sneaker just got armed with a weatherproof coating. 

The upcoming Dunk Low shoe is crafted from leather that’s been fully sealed and weatherproofed by the experts at GORE-TEX. No more rain-soaked sneaker regrets here. 

Shop Nike

The shoe arrives with a chocolate brown base overlayed by light taupe paneling and an extra puffed-up white Nike swoosh. It’s all very beige, though far from bland.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

GORE-TEX Dunks are a rarity. There are none available to buy now on Nike’s website, and only a handful of such weatherproofed Dunk sneakers have been released this century.  However, that looks set to change. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Already leaked this year is a “Light Crimson,” leather GORE-TEX Dunk, followed by an autumnal orange-and-wheat make-up and a moody “Triple Black.” None of them has hit the market yet, but their existence points to a wide-scale GORE-TEX Dunk rollout being in the pipeline. 

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok.

As is so often the case with sneakers, rarity is part of the draw. And while plenty of Nike Air Force 1s or Air Maxes have been regularly upgraded through GORE-TEX’s waterproof membranes, the Dunk has not been so lucky.  

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Priced at $150, with an expected late 2025 debut on Nike’s website, the Dunk is getting its weatherproof moment at long last.

SHOP MORE NIKE

Multiple colors
NikeAstra Ultra
$120.00
Available in:
Several sizes
NikeShox R4
$165.00
Available in:
Several sizes
Multiple colors
NikeAstrograbber QS
$130.00
Available in:
Several sizes

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.

Riccardo Zazzini
WriterRiccardo Zazzini is a writer with experience in the fields of fashion, music, basketball and the creative and cultural sector.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Newly Waterproof Dunk Dives Into the Dark
  • A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover For a Stalwart Nike Classic
  • The All-Weather Perfection of Nike's GORE-TEX Air Force 1
  • The Nike Dunk Gone Wonderfully Wild
  • Behold, GORE-TEX Nike Dunks
What To Read Next
  • Nike's Sporty "Denim" Sneaker Isn't What It Seems
  • Costco’s Nike Dunk Skate Shoes Are Sweatpants for Your Feet
  • A Little Swarovski Made Nike's Finest Running Shoe Extra Luxe
  • Nike’s Most Colorful Air Max Skate Shoe Is a Clean Bank Shot
  • Nike’s Techy GORE-TEX Dunk Is Very Beige (In a Good Way)
  • The New Balance x Andrew Reynolds Skate Dad Shoe We’ve Been Waiting For
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now