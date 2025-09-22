Nike’s Techy GORE-TEX Dunk Is Very Beige (In a Good Way)

Nike’s Dunk sneaker just got armed with a weatherproof coating.

The upcoming Dunk Low shoe is crafted from leather that’s been fully sealed and weatherproofed by the experts at GORE-TEX. No more rain-soaked sneaker regrets here.

The shoe arrives with a chocolate brown base overlayed by light taupe paneling and an extra puffed-up white Nike swoosh. It’s all very beige, though far from bland.

GORE-TEX Dunks are a rarity. There are none available to buy now on Nike’s website, and only a handful of such weatherproofed Dunk sneakers have been released this century. However, that looks set to change.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Already leaked this year is a “Light Crimson,” leather GORE-TEX Dunk, followed by an autumnal orange-and-wheat make-up and a moody “Triple Black.” None of them has hit the market yet, but their existence points to a wide-scale GORE-TEX Dunk rollout being in the pipeline.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

As is so often the case with sneakers, rarity is part of the draw. And while plenty of Nike Air Force 1s or Air Maxes have been regularly upgraded through GORE-TEX’s waterproof membranes, the Dunk has not been so lucky.

Priced at $150, with an expected late 2025 debut on Nike’s website, the Dunk is getting its weatherproof moment at long last.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty.