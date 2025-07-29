Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
A Rare GORE-TEX Makeover a Stalwart Nike Classic

Written by Tom Barker in Sneakers

Nike’s upcoming Dunk sneaker isn’t only dressed in an autumnal pumpkin orange colorway, but it also comes with water-tight protection ready for inclement autumnal weather. 

The retro Nike basketball shoe is getting the GORE-TEX treatment.

A black tag hanging from the bottom of Nike’s swoosh indicates that this new shoe is equipped with GORE-TEX’s leading waterproofing technology. Plus, the ventilation holes in the sneaker's toe box have been blocked up to keep unwanted liquids out. 

While you couldn’t count it among Nike’s hiking-appropriate shoes, this Dunk's GORE-TEX transformation does make it more outdoors-appropriate. And that’s rare to see on a Nike Dunk.

While other stalwart classic Nikes like the Air Force 1 or Air Max 90 regularly receive this kind of waterproofing treatment, the Nike Dunk hasn’t been so lucky.

You have to wind the clocks back to the 2010s before you get to a time when GORE-TEX Dunks were somewhat prevalent. Although that might be about to change.

Images of this autumnal orange and wheat brown sneaker have arrived shortly after images of a “Light Crimson/Infrared" GORE-TEX Nike Dunk Low surfaced.

While there is no confirmed release date for either shoe yet, they are both expected to arrive sometime this fall. 

Nike’s GORE-TEX Dunk is coming back, and with a variety of different colorways to pick from.

