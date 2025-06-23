Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Nike's Next Dunk Is an Ultra-Stylish Harris Tweed Stepper

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

It's been a while since Nike dropped tweed Dunks, let alone pairs made with actual Harris Tweed, the premium material handmade by Scottish islanders.

But with a new team-up on the horizon, consider the wait for stylish tweed Dunks now over.

Harris Tweed and Nike have collaborated on a new Dunk Low sneaker featuring the classic Swoosh model wrapped in the signature wool fabric.

One black-and-white colorway even features a mismatched tweed upper, including houndstooth and check patterns.

The collaborative Dunk is fashionable through and through, honestly. The shoes also has frayed shoelaces, a smooth suede-like Swoosh, and a semi-silky tongue backing.

The icing on the cake? An official Harris Tweed stamp lands on the fuzzed-up tongue, confirming this impressive Dunk sneaker is indeed made with the best of the best.

In addition to the scheme pictured above, the Harris Tweed x Nike Dunk Low is expected to drop in two other colors this fall season at Nike.

There's been patchwork denim Dunks and even sumptuous basket-style pairs. But it's great to see tweed Dunks officially back on the menu, even better ones crafted with top-tier Harris Tweed.

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
