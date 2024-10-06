PUMA's Most Timeless Sneaker Has Serious Grandpa Swag

PUMA's archive has repeatedly proven that nothing beats the classics. The brand has blessed us with many sneakers to cherish years from now, keeping them refreshed with notable collaborations and tasteful transformations.

That brings me to the latest PUMA Clyde shoe.

After some spins earlier this year, PUMA's Clyde is back with another fuzzy Harris Tweed makeover. Similar to those adidas Sambas we spotted awhile ago, the PUMA Clyde gets wrapped in the classic brown patterned material, unlocking pure grandpa swag.

Speaking of your elders, you might want to check on your pop-pop. With the temperatures dropping, he might soon be out here Harris Tweed-maxing with his faithful winter coat and PUMA's latest Clydes.

The PUMA Clyde derives its name from the basketball icon Walt Frazier, who also went by the nickname "Clyde."

Like Frazier, known for his immaculate suit game and exotic fashion tastes, PUMA's Clyde sneakers were as stylish as they were court-ready. They followed a clean, low-top design, and almost always featured velvety smooth suede uppers.

PUMA's Clyde "Harris Tweed" sneakers maintain Frazier's fashion icon legacy, swapping its traditional texture for some classic Scottish craftsmanship.

Plus, what's not to like about a textured PUMA sneaker? Lately, the brand has proven itself to be a material master with incredibly textural Suede and denim Palermo sneakers. Monster Hunter recently teamed up with PUMA for a furry collaboration, and it was arguably the video game franchise's best shoe yet.

For those in the mood for some Harris Tweed, though, PUMA's Clydes are now available at PUMA Philippine's website. Hopefully, the rest of the world will get to enjoy these hairy sneaker for the cooler months ahead.