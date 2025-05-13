The Literal "Panda" Nike Dunks

"Panda" Dunks dead? Nah, not according to Nike and its upcoming drop.

The sportswear giant has created a literal "Panda" Dunk Low sneaker as part of the model's 40th anniversary celebrations.

Clearly, this isn't the same sneaker that was once unavoidable in the streets (Nike consistently restocked them during their peak). The latest version isn't even black and white! It simply features this adorable panda face, playing into the lore of the "Panda" craze and its many variants.

We thought Verdy had the ultimate "Panda" Dunks complete with actual fur. But Nike's 2025 Panda "Dunk" might take the cake. The brand's newest shoes are extremely unserious, yes, but that's what makes them great, honestly.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Not only do we get a taste of Nike's sense of humor, but the construction is also pretty nice. The Nike Dunk features both glossy patent and normal crisp leather for its uppers. At the same time, the cute bear again appears on the black of the slick tongue tag, alongside the Dunk's birth year, 1985 (yes, the Jordan 1 and Dunk are the same age).

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Tiktok. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

The Nike Dunk Low SE "Panda" is expected to drop in two colorways, olive green and purple (also known as "Light Violet Ore"). We can expect the two pairs to release during the fall season at Nike for $140.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase.