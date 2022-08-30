Nike's Panda Dunks Are Officially Champs

Brand: Nike

Model: Dunk Low

Release Date: September 2

Buy: Nike's website and select retailers

Editor’s Notes: It's official: Nike's Panda Dunks are winners. Though, the crazed sneakers have long been the people's champs.

In particular, the Nike Dunk Low "World Champ" sees the ultra-popular Panda colorway receive its championship rings. No, seriously, the latest Dunk comes with gilded dubraes reminiscent of a game-winning ring or a tiny WWE championship belt.

The lace accessory also naturally features Nike branding, including an encrusted Swoosh in the center like the pro wrestling league's champ belts.

Nike's "World Champ" Dunks incorporate the beloved monochrome color scheme atop the patent and crinkled leather that dresses the Swoosh, surrounding panels, sockliner and outsole.

Interestingly, the latest Panda Dunk rendition also features a vibrant lavender insole with a zebra-printed version of Nike's Futura imprint.

Gold branding on the tongue and heel also breaks up the black and white vibe in favor of the shoe's new WWE-worthy aesthetic.

Otherwise, though, the "World Champ" shoes are your best bet at a legit Panda Dunk dupe direct from the Swoosh. And it couldn't come soon enough: the Panda colorway is so popular that StockX reports nearly 3,000 pairs of men's and women's Panda Dunks trading hands on the secondary marked in the past three days alone.

That's more the number of actual giant pandas.

In addition to a High counterpart, the Nike Dunk Low "World Champ" is expected to arrive on Friday, September 2, perfectly aligning with SmackDown's weekly airdate.

If the latest Panda spin-off lives up to the hype of the OG, stone-cold L's may hit those entering Nike's SNKRS ring.

