Nike's Proper "Panda" Dunk Gone Fuzzy

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

And so the "Panda" Dunk lives.

Nike is certainly keeping the "Panda"-mania alive, having cooked up an entire pack of literal "Panda" Dunk Low sneakers. They even come with their own cute panda bear character.

Amongst the collection, the sportswear brand delivers a "Picante Red" pair, which is wrapped (almost) entirely in hairy suede. Seriously, the sneaker's uppers, tongue, shoelaces, and even the panda charm are all fuzzed out.

The "Panda" Dunk may not be as huge as it was a couple of years ago when the black-and-white shoes were everywhere in the streets and flying off the store shelves (even the restocks were going fast).

However, Nike isn't quite done with the Panda era, judging by this latest collection. The forthcoming pack even includes the viral black and white colorway that started it all, now realized in lustrous patent leather.

The offering also includes olive green, purple, and multicolor versions. There's even a second fuzzy option rendered in blue and gold.

The Nike Dunk Low "Panda" sneakers are expected to drop this fall on Nike's website. That includes "Picante Red" pairs, which really should be called the real "Red Panda" Dunks.

