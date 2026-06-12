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Nike’s Reborn Dadcore Runner Comes for the Vomero’s Crown

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

If the Nike Zoom Vomero 5 feels something tugging at its crown, it might be the Zoom Skylon 11 sneaker.

The sportswear brand has revived the Zoom Skylon 11, another running sneaker from the early 2000s. It was made for long-distance running back then. In 2026, it's born again as a sporty everyday sneaker, much like the Vomero and P-6000 models.

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Honestly, the Nike Zoom Skylon 11 is almost like a cousin to the Vomero (on the dad's side). They're both running shoes and even feature similar builds. (Breathable mesh? Check. Techy, futuristic overlays? Check. Soles cushioned with Zoom Air? Check.)

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Both are pretty stylish, too. The Vomero, in its many good-looking colorways, has cemented itself as the king of the Nike dad shoes, even beloved by real-life dads like LeBron James. The whole James household is #TeamVomero, really.

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The Skylon 11 will get some pretty solid color options to start, including all-black, Y2K-y metallic silver, and the classic bold "Volt."

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It's hard to tell if it'll truly dethrone the all-mighty Vomero, but it surely has the makings to be the next reliable dad sneaker. It'll certainly be a nice addition to Nike's collection of aughts runners.

Nike's Zoom Skylon 11 sneaker is expected to release on the brand's website this year. And with official imagery already making its rounds, we might even catch them sooner rather than later.

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Morgan Smith

Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety, born in Virginia and currently based out of New York. If it's a cool, new sneaker or super nice clothing item (or collection), Morgan has more than likely written about it. Morgan has worked in the fashion industry since 2018, writing for publications, managing social media, leading her own sneaker-focused platform, and interviewing fashion figures like Joe Freshgoods and Dapper Dan. Morgan's writing spans several topics, including runway show coverage and trend pieces. Sneakers, celebrity style, pop culture moments, and emerging fashion brands remain her faves. When Morgan isn't glued to her laptop, you can catch her binging the latest season of "Love is Blind" or obsessing over the new Rihanna 'fit that just dropped. By the way, Morgan interviewed the bad gal, too.

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