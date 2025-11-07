Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket

Thanks to a new padded jacket, Nike's already-versatile Field General sneaker is now ready for the chillier days as well.

The sportswear giant has introduced a new version of its classic football sneaker, designed with quilted underlays and other warm textures for the cooler weather.

Nike essentially winterized the Field General model, giving it a similar cold-weather-ready makeover to that of the padded Air Max DNs and the waterproof Winflo runners.

What's more, the Nike shoe comes in an elderly brown color scheme called "Ironstone," which helps maintain the old-school flavor of the reborn '80s sneaker.

Nike

The quilted Field General "Ironstone" sneaker is currently available at select overseas retailers, as well as Nike United Kingdom's website. The winter-ready model retails for £99.99, which is approximately $132.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post. Enable All Media Manage consent Privacy policy

Nike's Field General has appeared in several stylish and textural outfits during its revival era, including zebra-striped fur coats and sleek military-coded looks.

It's about time the model slipped into a winter puffer jacket.

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty