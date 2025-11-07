Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Highsnobiety
Double Tap to Zoom

Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket

Written by Morgan Smith in Sneakers

Thanks to a new padded jacket, Nike's already-versatile Field General sneaker is now ready for the chillier days as well.

The sportswear giant has introduced a new version of its classic football sneaker, designed with quilted underlays and other warm textures for the cooler weather.

Shop Nike

Nike essentially winterized the Field General model, giving it a similar cold-weather-ready makeover to that of the padded Air Max DNs and the waterproof Winflo runners.

Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

What's more, the Nike shoe comes in an elderly brown color scheme called "Ironstone," which helps maintain the old-school flavor of the reborn '80s sneaker.

The quilted Field General "Ironstone" sneaker is currently available at select overseas retailers, as well as Nike United Kingdom's website. The winter-ready model retails for £99.99, which is approximately $132.

Your Highsnobiety privacy settings have blocked this Instagram post.

Nike's Field General has appeared in several stylish and textural outfits during its revival era, including zebra-striped fur coats and sleek military-coded looks.

It's about time the model slipped into a winter puffer jacket.

Shop Nike
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now

Highsnobiety has affiliate marketing partnerships, which means we may receive a commission from your purchase. Want to shop the products our editors actually love? Visit the HS Style Guide for recs on all things fashion, footwear, and beauty

Morgan Smith
Style Writer Morgan Smith is a style writer at Highsnobiety based out of New York, known for covering sneakers, celebrity style, runway shows, & emerging brands.
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
We Recommend
  • Nike’s Sportastic Hybrid Sneaker Is Actually a Slipper
  • Nike's Luxe Air Force 1 Looks Extremely Expensive In a Mink Coat
  • Nike’s Most Futuristic Sneaker Has Never Looked More Beautifully Natural
  • Nike’s Triple-Black GORE-TEX Dunk Makes Bad Weather Look Good
What To Read Next
  • Navigating the Modern Music Industry: A Conversation with Steven Victor, Molly Santana, & Flwr Chyld
  • Nike’s Most Ordinary Shoe Wrapped in an Extraordinary Quilted Jacket
  • Converse's Chocolatey Suede Loafers Are Deliciously Fancy
  • “Standard” The North Face Is Unusually Cool The North Face
  • New Balance’s Mary Jane Sneaker Is a Ridiculously Cozy UGG Now
  • adidas Turned a Ballet Flat Into a Ballerina Battle Boot
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now
Want to stay in the loop?We've got you coveredDownload the Highsnobiety App now